Local real estate family celebrates successes, talks building upon future

The Harbor Pines property is more than 650 acres and includes the golf course, a residential neighborhood and the forests and wetlands around it.

Max acquired the land, which was a farm at the time, because there was a certain radish grown there that he liked.

“We were at the point that we were buying properties and developing them as businesses,” Mitchell said. “My grandfather offered to buy the property with the proviso that (the farmer) had to stay on and live there for free for two years, but farm those radishes.”

Today, homes are still going up on the property, being built by both the Gurwicz family and a third-party home builder.

“I think it helps contribute to the 25 years,” Mitchell said. “It’s one business, one owner, one family. In the golf business, that’s actually rare.”

The family’s newest project is the Cresson Hill rental apartments in Northfield. The project is more than 50% complete.

Second building at aviation park may soon be half leased before ground broken A major aviation company is interested in taking almost half of the space at the planned sec…

But of all the projects the family has built, it’s hard to nail down a favorite.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy for Edward, though.

“The one where I can make money,” he said with a laugh.