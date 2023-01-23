 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local radio personality David Spatz dies

David Spatz

LINWOOD — David Spatz, a local broadcaster from 1400 WOND, has died, the radio station announced on Monday.

Spatz, who was involved in local media the last four decades, was known for being the news-talk station's midday host.

The station did not include a cause of his death on Monday.

"From TV to Radio to Print, David’s gift of storytelling and Atlantic City knowledge was a joy to listen, watch or read for over 4 decades," the station wrote on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family at this difficult time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

