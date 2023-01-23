Local radio personality David Spatz dies

LINWOOD — David Spatz, a local broadcaster from 1400 WOND, has died, the radio station announced on Monday.
Spatz, who was involved in local media the last four decades, was known for being the news-talk station's midday host.
The station did not include a cause of his death on Monday.
"From TV to Radio to Print, David’s gift of storytelling and Atlantic City knowledge was a joy to listen, watch or read for over 4 decades," the station wrote on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family at this difficult time."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.