Local radio broadcaster, journalist David Spatz dies

LINWOOD — David Spatz, former Press of Atlantic City entertainment writer and local broadcaster at WOND-AM 1400, has died, the radio station announced on Monday.

Spatz, 71, had been involved in local media the last four decades and was the news-talk station's midday host. He had also covered the casino entertainment industry extensively for The Press.

"From TV to Radio to Print, David’s gift of storytelling and Atlantic City knowledge was a joy to listen, watch or read for over four decades," the station wrote on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family at this difficult time."

John Froonjian, a former Press of Atlantic City investigative journalist and executive director for William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said Spatz always saw the potential that the casino industry presented to Atlantic City and South Jersey.

He covered many of the major stories documenting the arrival of casino gaming to Atlantic City in the late 1970s. And when casino gambling arrived, Spatz quickly gravitated to the entertainers arriving as headliners, carving out a beat that he would cover for decades.

"For all of his decades of success and influence, he remained a nice guy and a positive ambassador for WOND and the region," Froonjian said. "He was a smooth interviewer who got the best out of his radio guests. Dave was always a professional, even when he was cheerleading for the entertainment business he so obviously loved. He will be missed."

Born in Atlantic City and raised in lower Cape May County, Spatz easily switched mediums, covering the resort's entertainment beat, interviewing celebrities and crafting columns that won him several national and regional journalism awards in print and broadcast.

His popular television series, "Curtain Call," had been the only show produced in southern New Jersey to ever win an Emmy Award for television excellence.

That same name was used for a weekly column Spatz wrote for Atlantic City Weekly, a Press of Atlantic City publication, where he interviewed top acts while giving readers up-to-date news on local entertainment.

Spatz never abused his position at The Press to hurt anyone's career, and he was always willing to lend his skills as an interviewer and emcee to help his community, said Paul Merkoski, executive editor of The Press from 1988 to 2010.

"Dave was a charming and affable guy, who loved show business and the people who made their living in the spotlight from superstars to little known performers," Merkoski said. "I don't think I ever saw him angry or unhappy. He made his family - deservedly - proud."

Dave Coskey, who was the former president and general manager of Longport Media from 2011 to 2018, said he knew Spatz since the mid 1980's, when Coskey was working at Trump Plaza.

At that time, there were "beat" writers covering Atlantic City - from Philadelphia, New York and multiple wire services, Coskey said.

"None, however was more respected in the industry than David Spatz at the Atlantic City Press," Coskey said. "To score a Spatz Sunday column was as good as it got. And there was never a need to explain to a headliner who David Spatz was. His work spoke for itself."

One of Coskey's early moves as he led Longport Media was to hire Spatz as news director.

"I was in awe at his ability to recall people and incidents, with total clarity from decades ago. And he always impressed me by being able to find just the right words for whatever copy that he was working on," Coskey said. "Atlantic City has been lucky enough to have some very special media people. Legends. David Spatz was certainly one of them."

For decades, Spatz interviewed all the biggest stars who came to town, Paul Kelly, the current president and general manager of Longport Media, said. Many of them became repeat interviewees and even friends with Spatz because he had a natural talent of putting his guests at ease and making them feel comfortable, Kelly said.

"He was authentic. He asked interesting questions and showed a genuine interest in the person he was interviewing, which didn't go unappreciated. David could paint a picture with his writing, and he always brought out information and inside stories that weren't written or talked about elsewhere," Kelly said.

David was such a great guy on a personal level, and he was always willing to pitch in at WOND whether it was covering a news story, doing an impromptu interview or hosting a show, Kelly said.

"David was a true professional and all of us who have worked in media here in South Jersey in any capacity owe David a debt of gratitude for helping to pave the way and for showing us how to do things the right way," Kelly said.