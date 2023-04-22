EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Prescription drug abuse and addiction is an epidemic plaguing many communities throughout the country, including locally, which is why local police joined other departments across the states for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The national prescription take back is a semi-annual initiative — one in April, one in October — launched by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2010. It lets people anonymously, discreetly and safely dispose of any unwanted, unused or expired medications, no questions asked.

"We have a prescription drop box at headquarters, and a lot of people know they can still get rid of their meds if they don't come out today, so this is more of a push," said Egg Harbor Township Police Chief Fred Spano, whose department was one of many that hosted drug take-back events Saturday.

Spano said not cleaning out medicine cabinets is a potential "recipe for disaster."

Every year, 16 million Americans over the age of 12 abuse prescription drugs, and 12% of prescription drug users have a problem with addiction, according to data from National Today.

Spano and the department set up two take-back locations in the township on the Black Horse Pike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., one at Walmart, one at Walgreens.

Spano said having the township's community-oriented police department hold the event at those central locations made it easier for people to drop off medications. It was the third year Walmart was a drop-off site.

Other area police departments participating in National Drug Take Back Day also chose popular locations to host drop-offs. Lower Township police held its drug events at Acme and the Cape May County Airport Complex. Ocean City police held its drop-off at the local library.

Last year's National Prescription Drug Take Back day collected 720,000 pounds of unneeded medicines at 5,144 collection sites across the country, according to the DEA. In New Jersey, 241 police departments collected more than 341,000 pounds of prescription drugs last April.

"It's good for the community, gets awareness out and lets people know they can drop their prescription off," said Egg Harbor Township resident Tara Irwin, who checked out the drug take-back outside Walmart after she shopped for some beach stuff with her four kids. "I've only ever seen them in the police building, so unless you're a frequent flyer there, you might not have known about it."

The prescription drop-off located at the Egg Harbor Township's police department is open 24 hours, seven days a week, as are other area police department's drop-off boxes.

About 63% of people surveyed at multiple take-back events around the country said throwing their meds in the trash was the standard way of disposal, according to data from National Today.

"A lot of people don't know they shouldn't dispose their meds down the toilet," Spano said of another common way people like to empty their medicine cabinets.

The Egg Harbor Township take-backs had a certified pharmacist technician from Walmart and Walgreens giving out free 7-day pill organizers while answering any questions about prescription meds.

Township police also offered people free identification cards for kids that had their information on it in case of an emergency for parents to carry around.

Irwin didn't have any prescription medications to drop off, but she did get all four of her kids an ID from police.

By annually participating in the drug take back, police also get to inform people of other existing programs and initiatives, like those to prevent or treat addiction.

Besides the bi-annual drug take-back, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department teaches fifth graders about Drug Abuse Resistance Education, also known as D.A.R.E, and its Not Even Once drug education program to high schoolers.

The township police place all the unwanted prescriptions they collect in a bag, weigh them and then incinerate them after the event. They won't have the exact amount of pounds they collected until Monday, but last year, the drug take-back at the Walmart site collected the most prescription drugs in the county, said Anissa White, a pharmacy technician who volunteered to participate in her first national drug take-back event last year.

"It's a great way to get any type of addictive drugs out of your household, away from kids, teens ... even your four-legged friend," said Spano.

For more information about the county's prescription drug drop-off boxes and their locations, visit Join Together Atlantic County New Jersey's website.