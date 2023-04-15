CAPE MAY — Pastor Jeff Elliott, of Cape May, has been named Cape May MAC’s volunteer of the month for April. He was nominated by Cape May MAC Director of Museum Education Brenda Leonard and Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart.
Cape May MAC said Pastor Jeff has supported the organization in a variety of ways, such as providing space at Cape May Lutheran Church Hall for public events and private meetings — including Lunch and Learn lectures twice monthly and staff training events — in addition to the annual Staff Kickoff Potluck Dinner.
“We really appreciate Pastor Jeff’s generosity,” Leonard said. “Our public Lunch & Learn programs likely would not be possible as a year-round program without this affordable space.”
For information about volunteer opportunities at Cape May MAC or event programming, call 609-224-6029 or visit capemaymac.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.