Local parents hesitant about COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds

OCEAN CITY — Young children will likely be able to receive a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week.
But some parents spending their Halloween on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Sunday were still scared about the use of this life-saving shot on their kids.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old on Friday. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention will likely give final approval this week, perhaps Tuesday.
Some at the Ocean City Boardwalk, however, remained hesitant about the vaccine — and some were adamant that they would never take the shot.
Kim Fortunato, of Middletown, Monmouth County, said that she was “not a fan” of the COVID-19 vaccines. Jada Fortunato, who is Kim’s adult daughter, said that she would not vaccinate her 3-year-old son if he eventually became eligible.
Tori Fortunato, Kim Fortunato’s other adult daughter, was similarly cynical about the vaccine, and said that she was opposed to mandates on the grounds that they were a violation of civil liberties.
“Vaccines should be a choice, we live in America,” Tori Fortunato said. “I think now the government has given people no choices.”
Kim Fortunato said that she and her daughters had nevertheless all been vaccinated, due to concerns about international travel restrictions.
Tara Jones, a private nurse from South Brunswick, Middlesex County, also said that she opposed the COVID-19 vaccine generally and its use on her child, who was between 5 and 11, claiming its development was rushed.
The COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer shot, were tested on tens of thousands of people before they were rolled out, and have since been administered to more than 221 million Americans, or about two-thirds of the country. Data indicate the vaccines are safe, effective in preventing COVID-19, and more effective still in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
A study that observed about 3,100 children found the Pfizer vaccine to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in 5- to 11-year-olds. No child in the study developed serious side effects.
An FDA panel approved the shot for 5 to 11 year olds by a 17-0 vote, with one abstention, deciding that the threat of severe cases of COVID-19 in young children outweighed vaccine-related risks.
Joan Chabotar, of Egg Harbor Township, said that in light of the protection that the vaccine offers, it was “great” to have it approved for 5- to 11-year-olds, although her youngest grandchild was 12.
“I just think everybody should get the COVID-19 vaccine, and if they approved it for that age group, get it,” Chabotar said.
Glen Chabotar, who was walking the Boardwalk with Joan, believed that vaccine hesitancy was being driven by politics.
Amber Anthony, of Brigantine, said she had not had the vaccine and did not want to give it to her 11-year-old son.
However, Anthony did say she thought the vaccines may be good, because of positive comments made about the shots by former President Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump is saying he recommends it for people to get it,” Anthony said. “He didn’t say for kids though. I didn’t hear him say he recommends it for kids.
“I’m hoping that it’s good, that something good is in there, but me personally I will never get it, or my kid,” Anthony added.
She said that her other son, who is an adult and a serviceman in the U.S. Armed Forces, did receive the shot because of the military’s vaccine mandate.
The majority of American parents with 5- to 11-year-old children are expressing some vaccine hesitancy. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, the plurality of those interviewed, at one-third of respondents, said that they would “wait and see.”
Lauren Deckard, of Ocean City, said she is among this plurality. She said that while she did not doubt the COVID-19 vaccines had saved lives, she believed that she needed to wait longer to check for side effects before inoculating her 5-year-old child. She said that she too had yet to get the vaccine, saying that she felt safe for herself and her child, because they had already had COVID-19.
A CDC study released Friday indicated that unvaccinated people who have previously had a case of COVID-19 were six times more likely to re-infected with the coronavirus than those who were fully inoculated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Deckard emphasized that she was not anti-vaccine and said that she had given her child whatever shots were mandated by the school district.
“I’m just a concerned mom,” Deckard said.
The CDC reports that about 1.8 million children who are 5 to 11 years old have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States.
Although hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 are relatively rare in younger children, severe cases are not unheard of. According to the CDC, approximately 8,300 children ages 5 to 11 years old have been hospitalized with COVID-19 — and 146 children ages 5 to 11 years old have died of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
The inoculation of 5- to 11-year-olds may also work to protect people who are older. Children can serve as a source of infection, spreading COVID-19 to more vulnerable adults, including those in high-risk groups.
Carolyn Rahe, of Philadelphia, said she had a 10-year-old grandson she was excited to see vaccinated, to help protect him and the community.
“I believe the health experts that say it will help us all save lives and save each other,” Rahe said.
Kathleen Ostertag, who was also from Philadelphia and walking the Boardwalk with Rahe, said that people had a responsibility to get vaccinated — reflecting on how her daughter had died of COVID-19.
“For people to be walking around unvaccinated, it’s dangerous,” Ostertag said. “And I’m sorry that there are people who are so resistant.”
When asked what might change people’s minds about the vaccine, Ostertag responded “bury one of their kids.”
At least 45 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 743,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, according to the CDC. In New Jersey, approximately 1 million people have been infected and more than 25,000 have died.
