Local parents hesitant about COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds

Glen Chabotar, who was walking the Boardwalk with Joan, believed that vaccine hesitancy was being driven by politics.

Amber Anthony, of Brigantine, said she had not had the vaccine and did not want to give it to her 11-year-old son.

However, Anthony did say she thought the vaccines may be good, because of positive comments made about the shots by former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is saying he recommends it for people to get it,” Anthony said. “He didn’t say for kids though. I didn’t hear him say he recommends it for kids.

“I’m hoping that it’s good, that something good is in there, but me personally I will never get it, or my kid,” Anthony added.

She said that her other son, who is an adult and a serviceman in the U.S. Armed Forces, did receive the shot because of the military’s vaccine mandate.

The majority of American parents with 5- to 11-year-old children are expressing some vaccine hesitancy. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, the plurality of those interviewed, at one-third of respondents, said that they would “wait and see.”