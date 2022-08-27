Local organizations team up for Back to School Collective in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Getting kids ready for the start of the upcoming school year can be stressful, especially for single parents like Agustina Javier who aren't working and have more than one child.

Javier, an Atlantic City resident, said there isn't much work around for people like her with chronic health issues, so maintaining a full-time job isn't easy.

Price increases on pretty much everything don't make staying afloat any easier for the family, but buying school supplies for her four kids is one less problem Javier faces, thanks to the Back to School Collective.

"This helps me a lot," said Javier. "It's a big help because it saves me money."

Javier said the event was good for the neighborhood.

"There are a lot of people in the area, including single mothers, who aren't working, and have health problems, so we're thankful for the help," said Javier.

The Back to School Collective was held at O'Donnell Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Several community groups — Friends in Action Inc., the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and Vicinity, Ocean Inc. Community Action Partnership and others — passed out free school supplies, in addition to resources, for people looking for assistance

"When it comes to this time of year, parents get stressed out about school supplies," said Anthony Brower, the president and chief financial officer of Friends in Action Inc., which was one of the main organizers of the Back to School Collective.

Stockton University and Atlantic Cape Community College joined in to give out free goodies. Members of Atlantic City fire and police departments assisted volunteers however they could — helping pass out backpacks, school supplies or even starting up the grill to barbeque food for those in attendance.

Other partners included Atlantic City Electric, the Atlantic City Development Corporation and the jitney services that provided free rides to the event from all of the schools in the city.

"It was easier for organizations to join in on one collective instead of doing their own, so making the back to school giveaway bigger means the entire city would benefit," said Brower.

The free event had plenty of tiny kids with their big backpacks filled with free school supplies happily running around O'Donnell Park while parents gathered resources and information. The freshly cooked food, live entertainment, music and giveaways made for a fun day for everyone despite their back-to-school worries.

"The event is different because it's a collective," said Jessica Grullon, vice president of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County. "We're working together to service all of the diverse populations in the area all at once."

Bert Lopez, president of the Hispanic Association, said the organization does its own back-to-school giveaway event every year and not just for the Latino community it represents, but for everyone in the community.

The HAAC also focuses on the youth and developing future leaders. It hosts youth summits and resource fairs and celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with cultural events, like its upcoming Latino Festival, and more.

Doing multiple, yearly backpack giveaways is just one of the many initiatives Friends in Action does to help the community. This year, organizations reached out to partner with Friends in Action to form a collective.

"Friends in Action has been doing it for a while, we've been doing it for a while, so it just made sense to partner up with them and other organizations," Lopez said.

Their back-to-school giveaways usually have at least 2,000 backpacks to give away to the estimated 400 kids they see each year in need of free school supplies. So partnering with other organizations was a great opportunity to expand the resources and services HAAC provides, Grullon said.

HAAC usually does their giveaways at O'Donnell Park since it's in the Chelsea neighborhood of the city, the center of the Latino, Black, Asian, Middle Eastern, and other diverse communities, said Grullon.

"It's good to have different non-profit organizations that speak different languages too, because we can help point people to others that can translate and provide assistance," said Grullon.

Roberto Oblea, a native to the city, said he didn't even know the Back to School Collective was happening until he passed by O'Donnell Park Saturday afternoon.

Oblea said there were a lot of people in the diverse neighborhood like himself that didn't know about the Back to School Collective.

At the Back to School Collective, Oblea was able to get information to connect them to assistance needed now and in the future.

"The people are very kind, they treat you good, and they're here to help," said Oblea, who was able to get school supplies for his four kids, despite not showing up with them.

Oblea works construction, but the days he works aren't consistent. With depression from the pandemic and everything being so expensive now, the single dad found relief at the Back to School Collective Saturday.

"This is what we needed," said Oblea.

It was Pedro and Katrina Martinez's first time at O'Donnell Park for a giveaway event, said Pedro Martinez. The couple, along with their three kids, decided to come out after seeing a sign for the Back to School Collective near their house, which is a block away from O'Donnell Park.

"This helps because now I don't have to buy backpacks," said Pedro Martinez, who noted prices for everything just keep going up. "A lot of people work hard, but this makes it easier for everyone."