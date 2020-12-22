Local organizations come together to give back this holiday season

Six families in need will get an extra special Christmas this year after they were “adopted” by local businesses, organizations and individuals.

The Adopt-a-Healthy Family initiative is through Atlantic County Healthy Families, which is a program of the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative and is supported with funding from the state Department of Children and Families.

To help families in need during the holidays, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, family support workers with the agency selected one family on their caseload to be an “adopted” healthy family. The person or entity that adopted a family received a holiday wish list with the ages and genders of the kids in the family.

Healthy Families is a federally funded program that works to help expectant mothers from pregnancy and birth until a child reaches preschool.

While the organization has always tried to help during the holidays, this is the first year they’ve asked businesses to “adopt” families in need that they serve. And some of the agencies that “adopted” families already work alongside Healthy Families.