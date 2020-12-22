Local organizations come together to give back this holiday season

Six families in need will get an extra special Christmas this year after they were “adopted” by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
The Adopt-a-Healthy Family initiative is through Atlantic County Healthy Families, which is a program of the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative and is supported with funding from the state Department of Children and Families.
To help families in need during the holidays, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, family support workers with the agency selected one family on their caseload to be an “adopted” healthy family. The person or entity that adopted a family received a holiday wish list with the ages and genders of the kids in the family.
Healthy Families is a federally funded program that works to help expectant mothers from pregnancy and birth until a child reaches preschool.
While the organization has always tried to help during the holidays, this is the first year they’ve asked businesses to “adopt” families in need that they serve. And some of the agencies that “adopted” families already work alongside Healthy Families.
“It’s neat how so many programs interlink,” said Amber Umphlett, family support supervisor for Atlantic County Healthy Families. “So for Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, they have a lot of our families in their care. It was really neat because then you know we’re servicing the same families, and you see the overlap in programs ... for the better well-being of families that we serve.”
“It’s a great feeling, and it just shows a community working together,” she added.
Southern Jersey Family Medical Center adopted two families for the cause.
“We are a part of this community!” said Destiny Wood, director of clinical support services and community engagement for SJFMC. “Coming together for this initiative, in many ways, has been very humbling for us. Sometimes, we only see our own challenges, but this pandemic has revealed how truly blessed and fortunate we really are, and how being an indispensable member of the community is critical. Our community depends on us and we upon them.”
She said the joy of giving back is always rewarding, and it makes the season even brighter.
“This was an enjoyable and effortless way to help, filled with much gratitude and memories of caring for all involved,” Wood said. “This is the beauty of community partnerships.”
Along with “adopting” families, Atlantic County Healthy Families also held a toy drive for the remaining children it serves. Between 175 and 200 toys were donated for about 70 children, ages 3 and younger. Books and clothes were also donated.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon donated handmade blankets, hats, scarves and more than 20 baby bundles filled with baby blankets, books, wipes and diapers.
“One of the things that we really support in our children is those developmental milestones, so a lot of the donors actually came in and gave us educational toys,” Umphlett said. “It’s great because it’s that interaction that can also involve a parent, and that’s what we promote, that parent-child interaction.”
Jennifer Monteforte, program coordinator for Atlantic County Healthy Families, “adopted” a family for two reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic — knowing so many people were struggling this year — and something she noticed in the women the agency serves.
“When I was reviewing a lot of the notes and the home-visit logs, I was noticing that a lot of moms were setting goals to prepare for Christmas. In years past, I really didn’t see a lot of that,” she said.
After of all of the gifts were collected and wrapped, the family support workers planned to take the gifts to the families they serve.
“We all have to help each other,” Monteforte said. “At the holiday season, I feel that way anyway, but with this year I felt strongly that I wanted to give back. I feel so blessed to be part of a team that wants to do this for the community.”
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
