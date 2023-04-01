ATLANTIC CITY — Saturday’s rain didn’t stop a group of mayors and local officials from gathering at Atlantic Cape Community College’s city campus to share their thoughts on how to better serve the community during the United NJ Leaders Listening Tour.

This was the seventh stop on the statewide tour hosted by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Since last year, Baraka has been going county to county facilitating conversations between local leaders to share ideas and solutions on regional issues.

“We’re doing this listening tour because I think it’s necessary around the state of New Jersey,” Baraka said.

Baraka said oftentimes people elect officials to mitigate issues that are important to them, so they get upset with officials when they feel like nothing is being done to address their concerns.

Nine panelists joined Saturday’s listening tour to better understand community wants, needs, problems and how to respond to those problems.

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick offered ways to mitigate drug addiction and mental health issues in the area. Christian Ragland, assistant vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for AtlantiCare, talked about health equity for underserved communities.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. shared some of the main issues in the city, including homelessness, educational disparities, housing conditions, mental health and addiction, crime and economic development. His solutions included getting other municipalities to stop sending their homeless, mentally ill or drug-addicted residents to Atlantic City, getting stores on Atlantic Avenue to close at 10 p.m. to stop people from hanging out or selling drugs in front of stores late at night, and eliminating homeless encampments under the Boardwalk.

“That’s not just an Atlantic City issue, but a nationwide issue,” Small said.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward said economic development, especially in the city’s Main Street business district, and low housing stocks were her main concerns.

The mayors agreed that public safety was also a priority.

Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos said the department was doing its best to meet public safety needs by reducing the number of complaints and creating more outreach programs and partnerships, such as the ones they have with AtlantiCare.

“Public safety isn’t just a police responsibility, it’s everyone’s responsibility,” Sarkos said.

Small said the city was working on getting more cameras installed throughout the city for surveillance and creating more anti-violence programs.

Health equity, diversity and inclusion was another issue for the panelists. Small said the city was addressing that through its multicultural and LGBTQ services.

Giving nonprofits and religious groups a seat at the table was also considered necessary to address diversity and inclusivity challenges.

Imam Amin Muhammad of the Atlantic City’s Masjid Muhammad mosque; Huan Le, an Atlantic City police officer and representative for the city’s Vietnamese community; and attorney John Diego voiced their communities’ concerns for more diversity and inclusion.

Le said he wanted the city to work more with the Vietnamese community and offer them more roles in City Hall.

Diego wanted to see more Latinos in government and public safety positions. Having more bilingual and multilingual employees would make people feel more comfortable when it comes to using available resources, he said.