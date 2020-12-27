Local nonprofit gives back on Sunday after storm ruined Christmas day plans

All the volunteers, about 50, signed waivers saying they have no symptoms related to COVID-19, and they had to wear gloves.

Those in need got a hot breakfast, beverages and warm clothing such has a new coat, hat, scarf, shoes and gloves. All items were donated by local businesses and churches as well as individual families.

Altogether, the event served about 200 people, about the same as last year.

This year, due to the pandemic, organizers knew they wanted to still serve the community while making sure they did so safely.

“Up until Dec. 1, we had to make a call whether we were going to do it or not, and our volunteers were like, ‘We’re willing to go,’” Howard said. “That’s kind of what sparked us to say, ‘All right, we’re going to keep it going.’”

Valerie Dagrosa, a volunteer at the event, has been coming to the event to serve the community for a few years.

“I love doing it, and I’m always out to do it whenever they ask. I’m always out here,” she said.

Amanda Pinkos volunteered for the first time. She learned of the event through word of mouth.