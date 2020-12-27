Local nonprofit gives back on Sunday after storm ruined Christmas day plans

ATLANTIC CITY—Christmas cheer was still in the air Dec. 27 when the annual CityLight Outreach event gave hot meals and warm clothes to those in need.
For the last eight years or so, the event was held in a parking lot on the corner of Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues on Christmas Day. But a storm with damaging winds that blew through on Christmas Eve gave organizers no choice but to reschedule the event to Sunday.
“We were all ready to serve in the rain,” said Stephanie Howard, organizer with CityLight. “We were all willing and ready to come out here because there’s people expecting us. However, when we woke up, we saw there was no power, so we couldn’t cook the food.
“We realized it wasn’t just rain. It was a storm,” she said. “There wouldn’t be a lot of people out in the storm, so we came here (Sunday) ready to serve.”
Those in need were waiting in line an hour before the event started.
CityLight is a faith-based nonprofit in Pleasantville that provides food and basic necessities to those in need.
Every person who came had to wait 6 feet apart in line. They then went up to different tables to be served in groups of two.
Toiletry bags were handed out with snacks, socks, shampoo, conditioner, tissues, a fresh mask and hand sanitizer.
All the volunteers, about 50, signed waivers saying they have no symptoms related to COVID-19, and they had to wear gloves.
Those in need got a hot breakfast, beverages and warm clothing such has a new coat, hat, scarf, shoes and gloves. All items were donated by local businesses and churches as well as individual families.
Altogether, the event served about 200 people, about the same as last year.
Santa Claus made an early visit Monday to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Atlantic Cit…
This year, due to the pandemic, organizers knew they wanted to still serve the community while making sure they did so safely.
“Up until Dec. 1, we had to make a call whether we were going to do it or not, and our volunteers were like, ‘We’re willing to go,’” Howard said. “That’s kind of what sparked us to say, ‘All right, we’re going to keep it going.’”
Valerie Dagrosa, a volunteer at the event, has been coming to the event to serve the community for a few years.
“I love doing it, and I’m always out to do it whenever they ask. I’m always out here,” she said.
Amanda Pinkos volunteered for the first time. She learned of the event through word of mouth.
“I asked for donations (for the event), and as the donations were coming in, it was just so moving,” she said. “Being here today and seeing everybody and the smiles on their faces just makes my day even better to know that we made their day.”
She said with the pandemic uprooting everyone’s daily lives, she feels it’s more important than ever to give back and be there for people.
“With the mental health issues and anxiety and depression, it’s times like these to give back,” she said. “It just shows that we’re here, we care, and there’s somebody here for you.”
Howard was surprised by all of the donations that came in, explaining that she expected it to be harder to garner donations since so many are struggling due to the pandemic.
“I was expecting only 10 toiletry bags, but we’ve had an abundance of gifts given, which is a blessing,” she said. “I’m blown away because I thought we wouldn’t get that many donations. Everybody’s struggling, in a sense, and to see people just give coats, hats, socks, gloves and bags boxes of stuff for this event was really amazing. To see people still willing to sacrifice their time and their efforts and their money to support something like this is amazing.”
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.