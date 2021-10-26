 Skip to main content
Local municipalities receive more than $12.3 million in transportation funding
EHC Construction

Crews work on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City in March.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Grand opening ceremony of the newly designed and constructed Beesley’s Point Park Tuesday Oct 19, 2021. New to the park are a modern boardwalk area with shade pergola, newly paved parking, landscaping and lighting, and a picnic shelter with a rooftop observation area. With the opening of a dedicated lane along the Garden State Parkway bridge to Atlantic County, the site also has become a gateway to Cape May County for runners, strollers and bicyclists.

Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland county municipalities have received more than $12.3 million in Transportation Trust Fund grants for various road, bridge, safety and quality-of-life improvements, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday morning. 

Atlantic County municipalities received $6.2 million, Cape May County municipalities $2.6 million and Cumberland County municipalities $3.4 million, according to the Governor's Office. 

The reconstruction of Doughty Road and Park Avenue in Pleasantville received more than $400,000, the largest amount in Atlantic County.

The reconstruction of Syracuse Avenue in Wildwood Crest received more than $196,000, the largest project in Cape May County.

The reconstruction of Chestnut Avenue, Penn Street, Madison Street, Monroe Street, American Avenue and High Street in Bridgeton received more than $490,386, the largest project in Cumberland County.

“These funds are crucial to municipalities for the completion of projects that improve quality of life and safety for New Jersey residents,” Murphy said in a statement.

The competitive Municipal Aid grant program attracted 625 applications from 547 municipalities for a total of $363 million requested. Project applications were evaluated on their merits by New Jersey Department of Transportation staff and reviewed by an independent panel of municipal engineers. This process resulted in 546 awards to 541 municipalities, totaling $161.25 million. The 2016 Transportation Trust Fund renewal has made it possible to continue to award $161.25 million annually — more than double the $78.75 million that was available before the TTF renewal. In addition, the extra funds have allowed the department to increase the number of municipalities receiving grants from about 370 a year prior to the TTF renewal to 541 municipalities this year.

Under the Municipal Aid program, each county is apportioned a share of the total money based on population and the number of local centerline miles. Municipalities compete for portions of their county’s share. NJDOT provides 75% of the grant amount when a town awards a contract and the remaining 25% upon completion of the project. Of the $161.25 million, $10 million is allotted for municipalities qualifying for Urban Aid as defined under state law, with the amounts determined by the Department of Community Affairs.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

