Local man claims responsibility for mysterious Mullica 'booms'
Local man claims responsibility for mysterious Mullica 'booms'

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton man is claiming responsibility for loud booms that have been heard in nearby Mullica Township.

Rob Butkowski, 34, told the New York Post that the noises, which residents have been complaining about for several weeks, are the result of his homemade "hail cannon."

Well it was me! Boom!!!I have to say though I have not shot this past 7:30 PM, The explosions you are hearing in Sweetwater are probably tannerite

Posted by Rob Butkowski on Thursday, December 10, 2020

According to Butkowski, the cannon is designed to protect his vineyard from bad weather by breaking up cloud formations and scaring away birds.

He said the project was the result of boredom "from all this COVID (expletive)," but he never fires it off after 8 p.m.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel told the Post that the machine was the source of the noise and legal. However, Mullica police said they are still investigating the source.

Meanwhile the booms, wherever they come from, have drawn the ire of Mullica residents, who have been posting on a community Facebook group that they occur all hours of the night, wake babies, shake homes and terrify animals.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

