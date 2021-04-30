Local leaders urge Gov. Murphy to reopen trade show and convention industry

Assemblyman John Armato pic.twitter.com/pW35voyNzg— Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) April 30, 2021
ATLANTIC CITY — County officials feel the trade show and convention industry have been unfairly left out of the state's reopening so far.
Friday morning, officials gathered at Kennedy Plaza to voice their displeasure with the continued shutdown of the industry. Trade shows and conventions have been on hold since March 2020.
The conference was hosted by Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato. Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick also spoke.
The message among all four was clear.
"Ideally, it's about consistency with some of the regulations," Chait said. "So if you look at a casino floor, it's not much different than a convention space and they've been occupied at 50% for a while now.
"Getting convention space back to 50% is a great first step as we try to open."
Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said the industry generates nearly $2 billion for the state annually. He praised the state for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the vaccine rollout, but feels the state should speed up its reopening strategy.
"I'm just here to say that we're looking forward to continuing to have conversations with the governor's office," Mazzeo said. "He has done a great job with the pandemic, but we have to move forward; and I think we're ready, willing and able to implement this plan that we have to get back into the convention business."
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said he was confident in the city’s ability to host conventions again and that people will “flock” to the city for them.
“We have more to offer than anyone,” he added.
