Local leaders of both parties agree Trump shares blame for attack on Capitol

Local Republicans who supported Donald Trump’s presidency said Thursday his careless words played a role in the previous day's invasion of the Capitol, as some Democrats called for Trump's early removal.
“The Trump speech was egregious,” said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson of Trump’s address to tens of thousands of supporters early Wednesday. “The things he said were inciteful. That’s Donald Trump — he's been the master of hyperbole."
Levinson said Trump has always spoken in exaggeration — from the time he was a casino owner in Atlantic City to now. He always called his Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort the "greatest building in the world," Levinson said.
“I don’t think even he believes he won by a landslide,” Levinson said. “I don’t think Donald Trump believed it would get that out of hand. But words have meaning."
In the Wednesday morning speech, Trump reiterated claims the election was stolen from him, that he had won by a landslide, and told the crowd to go to the Capitol as lawmakers debated acceptance of the Electoral College votes that would lead to a Joe Biden presidency.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said he never supported some Republicans’ attempts to challenge some Electoral College votes. And he, too, criticized Trump's words.
"President Trump’s speech encouraging folks gathered to 'walk down to the Capitol ... because you will never take back our country with weakness' was horrendous," Brown said.
Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chairman Mike Suleiman called for Trump's removal.
"Today we witnessed an insurrection committed by domestic terrorists against the United States of America," Suleiman said in a statement Wednesday night. "We cannot allow President Trump to incite more violence in his final two weeks in office."
He also called for the resignation or removal of 120 members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who objected to some Electoral College votes.
"I believe that would only further fan the flames that will hopefully die down through a peaceful transition to ... the Biden presidency," said state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, of any attempt to forcefully remove Trump.
"I am 100% behind any group that wants to peacefully protest," Testa said. "However, you cannot on one hand condemn actions by Antifa and other groups we saw over the summer in cities like Seattle and Portland ... where there was serious property destruction ... and condone the actions of the individuals who stormed the Capitol building."
While the officials condemned Trump's words and actions Wednesday, some applauded Trump's accomplishments as president.
“He brought troops home, secured our borders, the recovery in our economy, not engaged in foreign wars — there were a whole lot of plusses,” Levinson said. “But he seems to always negate the positive things he does with his manner and his rhetoric.”
In a Dec. 27 op-ed piece for The Press of Atlantic City, Brown called for Trump to accept Biden’s election.
“Trump can be proud of his accomplishments, such as Operation Warp Speed and three Middle East peace treaties," Brown wrote more than a week before the violent protests. "He can leave an even greater legacy by putting his country first by ... congratulating Biden and gracefully transitioning power to the new president."
Brown also pointed out that Democrats denied the results of the 2016 election, further polarizing the two parties to the country's detriment.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday that members of the Republican Party should be held accountable for a "meritless effort to disrupt the constitutionally mandated certification of President-elect Biden’s 306 electoral votes."
Republicans like Van Drew have said many states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania, didn't follow the Constitution in changing their election rules. Instead of the state legislatures setting the rules, as required under the U.S. Constitution, governors or other individuals changed them. That was the basis of their failed objection to accepting Arizona's Electoral College votes Wednesday.
While there may have been some election irregularities, Levinson said, there was no evidence Trump would have won by a landslide.
"It was taken to court, and the courts threw it out," Levinson said.
"President Trump could take a lesson from 8-year-old soccer kids who after a match, regardless of the results, shake hands," Brown said.
