Local leaders of both parties agree Trump shares blame for attack on Capitol

“He brought troops home, secured our borders, the recovery in our economy, not engaged in foreign wars — there were a whole lot of plusses,” Levinson said. “But he seems to always negate the positive things he does with his manner and his rhetoric.”

In a Dec. 27 op-ed piece for The Press of Atlantic City, Brown called for Trump to accept Biden’s election.

+3 Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner …

“Trump can be proud of his accomplishments, such as Operation Warp Speed and three Middle East peace treaties," Brown wrote more than a week before the violent protests. "He can leave an even greater legacy by putting his country first by ... congratulating Biden and gracefully transitioning power to the new president."

Brown also pointed out that Democrats denied the results of the 2016 election, further polarizing the two parties to the country's detriment.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday that members of the Republican Party should be held accountable for a "meritless effort to disrupt the constitutionally mandated certification of President-elect Biden’s 306 electoral votes."