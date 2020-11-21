Local leaders, law enforcement have 'the talk'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's no secret there are members in my family that are undocumented," Moreno-Rodriguez said, adding some of those family members have lived with him in the past. "That's the other dimension to this talk that I just want to put out there."

Opening a dialogue between the community and law enforcement has been the goal of a series of forums, similar to Thursday's, organized by the NAACP Atlantic City branch and the coalition.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner — the first Black person to hold that office — said his father had "the talk" with him and he, in turn, had it with his children.

Tyner said he and others in the law enforcement community understand many of the concerns expressed by Robinson and Moreno-Rodriquez during the hourlong panel.

"Law enforcement has to uphold our end of the bargain," he said. "We can't abuse that authority that's been entrusted to us."

Tyner said he would like to see "the talk" shift a bit to one that teaches young people how to interact with those in positions of authority. But that change starts at home, he said.