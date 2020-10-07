Local lawmakers push Gov. Murphy to reopen convention industry in Atlantic City

Restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus have already cost the region some of its biggest conventions, including the League of Municipalities, New Jersey Education Association, Northeast Pool and Spa, Police Security Expo and The National Sports Collectors Convention.

Around the country, the convention industry has taken a huge hit as COVID-19 precautions have limited gatherings in many states, including Nevada, which recently released a plan on how to reopen the convention industry in its state, and New Jersey.

The Nevada plan calls for a 250-person limit, unless the operators of the trade show submit a plan for 1,000 people. Their plan also calls for each area of the convention to have separate entrances and exits. Venue employees must be restricted to working no more than one area during an event, and shared use of restroom facilities, concessions, merchandizing and amenities should be minimized.

Growth plummeted in the industry nationwide and all but stopped in the second quarter as practically no in-person trade shows took place, according to a second-quarter report by the Center for Exhibition Industry Research.