Local lawmakers press for dredging at Brigantine's Cove Beach

NJDOT dredged around the Atlantic City area last year, but issues with COVID-19 and the city’s budget prevented the project from being done then.

Van Drew previously unveiled to South Jersey “Stronger Shores,” a plan to use money from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to benefit the region. Van Drew has said New Jersey should expect billons of dollars from it, some of which will be set aside for dredging from Cape May to north of Atlantic City.

“It’s ultimately federal funds, but they flow through the state government, and then the state would take the lead on the project,” Polistina said.

The meeting was about 20 to 25 minutes, but Sera said he believed the three persuaded NJDOT to explore funding the job as soon as this year. If not this year, Sera said he thinks the state agency will prioritize the project next year.

“I think all of us kind of stated that the goal of the meeting is to do everything we can to help the people of Brigantine with this project, Sera said. “All sides kind of agreed on that.”

NJDOT could not provide a cost amount to the officials at the meeting Thursday. The answer should be forthcoming within the next few weeks, Sera said.