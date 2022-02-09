Local lawmakers press for dredging at Brigantine's Cove Beach

BRIGANTINE — Desperately needed dredging to the St. George Thorofare canal at the Cove beach could happen this year, Mayor Vince Sera said.
If work on the project does get underway, it likely would close the entire beach for the summer, a blow to many who enjoy swimming in the inlet and driving their vehicles on the stretch of sand, one of the only city beaches that allows vehicles.
The Cove is a well-known summer party spot, usually with cars and beachgoers lining it from top to bottom, especially on holidays.
Sera, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and a representative of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, met Thursday with officials from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to discuss state funds being used for the work.
Polistina said he and Van Drew stepped in when they learned the project, which the city has determined must be done for travel and safety reasons, stands without money to fund it.
In a formal follow-up letter from Van Drew’s office, the three lawmakers continued to press NJDOT, insisting the needed dredging be prioritized in 2022.
“It is imperative that the New Jersey Department of Transportation address the condition of St. George’s Thorofare in Brigantine and mediate the safety risk its condition poses to the public,” Van Drew said in a statement Tuesday. “In 2022, the dredging of St. George’s Thorofare must be a top priority for NJDOT, and the City of Brigantine is willing to help in any way necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our constituents.”
NJDOT dredged around the Atlantic City area last year, but issues with COVID-19 and the city’s budget prevented the project from being done then.
Van Drew previously unveiled to South Jersey “Stronger Shores,” a plan to use money from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to benefit the region. Van Drew has said New Jersey should expect billons of dollars from it, some of which will be set aside for dredging from Cape May to north of Atlantic City.
“It’s ultimately federal funds, but they flow through the state government, and then the state would take the lead on the project,” Polistina said.
The meeting was about 20 to 25 minutes, but Sera said he believed the three persuaded NJDOT to explore funding the job as soon as this year. If not this year, Sera said he thinks the state agency will prioritize the project next year.
“I think all of us kind of stated that the goal of the meeting is to do everything we can to help the people of Brigantine with this project, Sera said. “All sides kind of agreed on that.”
NJDOT could not provide a cost amount to the officials at the meeting Thursday. The answer should be forthcoming within the next few weeks, Sera said.
“Each dredging project is unique in both size and scope,” NJDOT said in a statement. “They are not ‘cookie cutter’ projects. Thus, to compare it to the cost of other dredging projects may not provide an accurate expectation of the cost of the subject Brigantine project.”
The dredging would be done to an opening between Absecon Inlet and St. George’s Thorofare, a canal that gives boats access to homes, the inlet and the beach. It’s also known to be a frequent hangout spot for bathers in summer.
Sera previously said the city has a window of 125 days between June and November for the work because the state Department of Environmental Protection is guarding a colony of American oystercatchers. The orange-red billed bird, which the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey says is in decline in the state, inhabits the beach in the offseason.
NJDOT said it offered to fund dredging projects in the Atlantic City area last year, but the city chose not to do so.
“If Brigantine believed it to be a safety issue, then it should have been completed last summer with the other waterways around it, as was presented by NJDOT,” the agency said in a statement.
But Sera said the city was working to confront a nearly half-million-dollar budget deficit, explaining that the city taxpayers wouldn’t be able to help fund the project unless taxes were raised.
He said it’s mainly a communication issue, but also that the first attempt at dredging the canal failed.
“If they had done the dredging correctly in 2020, none of this would be happening,” Sera said. “We wouldn’t even be having these conversations today.”
The beach may have to be empty for one summer, but Sera said it’s work that cannot be ignored or prolonged anymore.
The channel is becoming too shallow, Sera said, impeding boats from going in and out of the thoroughfare. The shallows are also encouraging beachgoers to walk into the middle of the channel and sometimes get too close to vessels traveling between the inlet and the thoroughfare. Many fear someone may get severely injured or killed if the canal isn’t deepened soon.
Crews originally tried deepening that part of the canal with an excavator, Sera said, but the attempt worked in reverse.
“Instead of deeper to the proper depth, they actually made it wider, which changed the currents, which caused the sediment stuff to build up and settle,” Sera said. “So it went from about 5 feet over time to about 1 feet deep.”
