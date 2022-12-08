Local law enforcement and heroes shop with kids in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township's Police Activities League held its 12th annual Holiday with Heroes/Shop with a Hero event Saturday afternoon at Walmart.

The event matched 104 children with members of 23 Atlantic and Ocean county law enforcement agencies, members of the US Air Force 177th Fighter Wing and members of the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township fire departments. Each child was handed a gift card and could also be accompanied by another adult.

Saturday’s event began at the township's PAL building on Ridge Avenue. The children ate a catered breakfast served by over 60 volunteers with the people they would be shopping with before climbing onto buses that took them to the nearby Walmart.

Dozens of police cars, ambulances, firetrucks, military vehicles and more led a 5-mile parade up the Black Horse Pike.

“The past couple of years were different due to COVID-19, but we are very happy to be back to normal this year,'' PAL Executive Director and founder Hector Tavarez said in a news release. “The event ran flawlessly, even with the rain, due to the advance work of PAL staff, First Tech Challenge robotics team, volunteers, Mays Landing Walmart and all of our heroes.

"... We are extremely grateful to all our staff, our army of volunteers and those that donated. This year we even received a donation to sponsor a child from a 17-year-old high school senior. It is inspiring!”

The event started as a way to help build the relationship between police and the community.