Local kids get up-close view of Atlantic City Airshow performers

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Young people from Egg Harbor Township got a close-up look Tuesday at the F-16 fighter jets that the USAF Thunderbirds will use in the Meet AC Atlantic City airshow.

The airshow Wednesday will also include flights by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the F/A-18 Super Hornet East Coast Demo Team, making a return to the airshow, along with civilian acts.

Participants in the Law Enforcement Activities Program, or LEAP, and the Police Athletic League, or PAL, were invited to the 177th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard, where eight fighters in red, white and blue were lined up, ready for the show.

Members of the Rutgers ROTC program also participated in an event dubbed “pet the jet.” Those participating got a rare glimpse inside the cockpit, and were allowed to take images with the maintenance crew and inside the cockpits, Major Bobby Gulla said.

The planes have been modified for airshows and do not have any weapons, although the crew said they must be able to be returned to combat readiness within 72 hours. In place of some of the guns, the planes are equipped with smoke emitters, which will make them easier to see at the airshow.

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Thunderbirds will roar over the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, part of the Atlantic City Airshow, flying at about 700 miles per hour.

The jets are capable of traveling close to Mach 2, meaning twice the speed of sound, reaching speeds that cause a sonic boom.

“We’re not going to do that tomorrow. That would break a lot of windows and scare a lot of people,” Gulla told a group of ROTC recruits.

King El, with his sister Konscious El, both of Egg Harbor Township, saw the planes as part of the LEAP program. He said he was impressed, but surprised by just how small the cockpit is on the plane, with room for nothing but the pilot.

The edge of the wing was slimmer and sharper than he expected as well, he said. It looked almost fragile, he said, but in the material the participants were given, there is a photo of a group of airmen standing on each wing.

That is likely not nearly as much pressure as the wings undergo when traveling hundreds of miles an hour.

Egg Harbor Township Patrolman Eddie Bertino, attending the event with the LEAP program, said he was happy to get a chance to see the planes up close.

The PAL participants were part of the STEM camps this summer, and included young people working on robotics and the SeaPerch program, which works on remotely operated underwater robots.

Michelle Riordan, the STEM coordinator for PAL in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County, said PAL has been active in Egg Harbor Township for about 30 years.

This is the 18th year for the show. The first took place in 2003 and was held for 16 straight years until 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event for the first time in its history.

Meet AC is expecting about 400,000 spectators for this year’s show, which local business organizations say will have a big impact on the economy.

People in attendance will get to see the various acts soar as high as 15,000 feet and fly as low as 50 feet over the ocean.

The Thunderbirds are the Air Force demonstration squadron, presenting aerial maneuvers in high-performance aircraft. Each plane is decorated with a series of flags, showing the countries where the Thunderbirds have performed. Currently, their missions are primarily within the United States.

The flights on Wednesday will show what the Air Force can do, said Staff Sgt. Andrew Burdette.

Of the eight jets on the ground, six will participate in the airshow, with two back-up planes. The Thunderbirds will demonstrate both formation and solo flying.

Each of the planes costs about $25 million. Crew members said they made the flight from Portland, Oregon, where they last appeared, to Atlantic City in about five and a half hours.