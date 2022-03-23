 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Holocaust survivor to speak at virtual Stockton event

  • 0
Betty Grebenschikoff (2015).jpg

Betty Grebenschikoff, at her son's home in Ventnor, opens a 75-year-old chest she brought from China below a poster of a past documentary that she was featured in. Grebenschikoff, 85, a Ventnor resident, survived the Holocaust with her family in a ghetto in China, but she lost the rest of her extended family in concentration camps.

 Press archives

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Holocaust survivor and Ventnor resident Betty Grebenschikoff will share her experiences of Kristallnacht at Stockton University next month.

Grenbenschikoff will be interviewed as part of Yom HaShoah Program for 2022: “Unto Every Person There Is a Name - Remembering the 6 million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust."

The free, hour-long program will be available on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. April 26, the university announced Wednesday.

Grebenschikoff will share her life story, including memories of Kristallnacht from Nov. 9-10, 1938, in Berlin, Germany, and an unexpected reunion with her childhood friend, Ana Maria.

The Zoom link can be obtained from The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, 609-652-4699.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia releases video of cruise missile launch said said to have struck Ukrainian weapons depot

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News