Local Holocaust survivor to speak at virtual Stockton event

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Holocaust survivor and Ventnor resident Betty Grebenschikoff will share her experiences of Kristallnacht at Stockton University next month.
Grenbenschikoff will be interviewed as part of Yom HaShoah Program for 2022: “Unto Every Person There Is a Name - Remembering the 6 million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust."
The free, hour-long program will be available on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. April 26, the university announced Wednesday.
Grebenschikoff will share her life story, including memories of Kristallnacht from Nov. 9-10, 1938, in Berlin, Germany, and an unexpected reunion with her childhood friend, Ana Maria.
The Zoom link can be obtained from The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, 609-652-4699.
