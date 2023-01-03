Local governments reorganize as 2023 begins

Municipal governing bodies across South Jersey are set to reorganize this week.

During the reorganization meetings, both incumbent and new elected members of boards will be sworn in. Also, several towns around the region will select new mayors.

One of the most intriguing changes is to the Cape May County’s Commissioner Board.

The Commissioners, for the first time in years, will have a new director after longstanding Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton leaves public office. Thornton chose not to seek another term on the Board, leaving it to select a new director when it reorganizes at 5 p.m. Thursday.

At the meeting, Commissioner E. Marie Hayes and Commissioner-elect Andrew J. Bulakowski, both Republicans, will be sworn in.

Hayes won reelection in November, while Bulakowski won the seat Thornton had previously held.

In Ocean City, new members will be sworn into its Board of Education at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the city’s high school library. In November, voters opted for change, ousting all four incumbents.

New state education standards were a major part of the election, in which city voters backed a slate of three candidates who have campaigned against New Jersey’s education standards as they apply to sex education.

Catherine Panico, Elizabeth Nicoletti and Robin Shaffer each won seats in the vote. The three ran together as highly visible opponents of new state education standards that include controversial sex education standards.

The fourth successful candidate, local attorney Kevin Barnes, joined other Board of Education members, students and community members in supporting the new state standards, calling for tolerance and support for LGBTQ students.

In Upper Township the reorganization is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at the municipal building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road. Incumbent Mark Pancoast and newcomer Victor Nappen II will be sworn in. Middle Township’s reorganization meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 4, at 33 Mechanic St., at which Township Committee member Jim Norris will be sworn in for a new term after winning reelection.

In both townships, the governing body remains entirely Republican, and the members of the committee will choose who will serve as mayor for 2023.

Lower Township’s reorganization meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 4, at which Thomas Conrad, Kevin Coombs and Roland Roy will be sworn in after their successful reelection bids.

Also on Jan. 4, Atlantic County Commissioners are set to reorganize. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and former state Senator William Gormley are scheduled to give the oath of office to Commissioners Frank Balles, James Bertino, Maureen Kern and County Clerk Joseph Giralo, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Questions remain as to whether or not Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt will be reelected as council president. Tibbitt and Mayor Marty Small Sr. ran together on the same ticket in 2021 but had a falling out in 2022.

Tibbitt supported an effort by opponents to change Atlantic City elections to nonpartisan from partisan. Candidates would run as individuals rather than party members.

Small said it was a direct attack on the city’s Democratic Committee, overwhelmingly made up of Small backers. The effort failed, but it highlighted the tension in the Small-Tibbitt relationship.

Many are looking to see if the Council’s Small-supporting majority will nix Tibbett as their leader.

Current Absecon City Councilman Steve Light is shaking up the governing body, joining the Republican party ahead of the reorganization meeting and giving the GOP an edge.

Republicans Tommy Marrone and Rich DeRose in November defeated Democratic incumbents Caleeb Cavalier and Donna Poley. With Light’s party switch, the Republican base will lead the Council for the first time in several years.

Staff Writers Michelle Brunetti Post and Bill Barlow contributed to this report.

Reorganization Meeting List Atlantic County Atlantic County Board of Commissioners - Jan. 4.

Absecon City Council - 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5

Galloway Township Committee - 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Atlantic City Council - 5 p.m. Jan. 4

Egg Harbor Township Committee - 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Pleasantville City Council - 6 p.m. Jan. 4

Northfield City Council - 6 p.m. Jan. 3

Linwood City Council - 6 p.m. Jan. 2

Hamilton Township Committee - 6 p.m. Jan. 3

Port Republic City Council - 6 p.m. Jan. 3

Hammonton Town Council - 7 p.m. Jan. 3

Buena Vista Township Committee - 7 p.m. Jan. 9 Cape May County Cape May County Board of Commissioners - 5 p.m. Jan. 5

Wildwood Crest Borough Commissioners - 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4

Middle Township Committee - 6 p.m. Jan. 4

Ocean City Board of Education - 7 p.m. Jan. 4

Upper Township Committee - 6 p.m. Jan. 6

Lower Township Council - 7 p.m. Jan. 4

Wildwood City Commissioners - 5 p.m. Jan. 4

West Cape May Borough Commissioners - 7 p.m. Jan. 4 Cumberland County Cumberland County Board of Commissioners - 6 p.m. Jan. 6

Bridgeton City Council 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Millville City Commissioners - 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 Ocean County Little Egg Harbor Township Committee - 7 p.m. Jan. 1

Tuckerton Borough Council - 7 p.m. Jan. 1