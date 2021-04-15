Local father and son face charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

In a February interview with authorities, Rahm III said he was with his father at the rally, but the two split up so he could see friends, according to the complaint. He then confirmed a photo of himself found on Rahm Jr.'s phone, describing what he wore and detailing his movements in the Capitol.

He told the FBI he entered Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office. Once back outside, he reunited with his father and the two talked about being inside.

Authorities also obtained text messages from a conversation between Rahm Jr. and someone identified as Individual 3. At 7:29 p.m. on the day of the riot, the individual told Rahm Jr., "Go find Pelosi and rip her (expletive) head off."

At 12:11 a.m. Jan. 7, Rahm Jr. told the individual, "I pissed in her office my son's got video." He said something similar in a Facebook comment, but told The Press in March he was lying about urinating in the speaker's office to impress his friends online.

The individual responded right away, requesting the video and saying he wanted Pelosi dead while calling her a derogatory name.