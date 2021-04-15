Local father and son face charges in connection to jJan.

James Rahm Jr., a former Atlantic City resident charged for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was with his son at the time, according to a criminal complaint from federal authorities.
Rahm Jr. appeared virtually in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges including obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
His son James Rahm III, referred to by his family as JD Rahm III, was arrested March 18 in Northfield after a tipster notified authorities he posted videos of him inside the Capitol on Snapchat.
According to the complaint, when the Atlantic City home of Rahm Jr.'s ex-wife was raided in February, she asked the FBI, "Is this because of that trip they took?" When an agent asked her to elaborate, she decline to comment further.
The FBI later obtained texts between the parents confirming Rahm III's presence at the riot with his father. One such text was an image sent Jan. 9 from Rahm Jr. to his ex-wife, Kelly Rahm, of him and Rahm III in front of the Capitol building.
She responded with, "That's so GREAT!! Dont post JDs pic plz." Rahm Jr.'s response to the text was, "No I just deleted it because I want it off my phone I'm deleting my Facebook also."
Rahm III, who resided in the Atlantic City home, was away on a skiing trip at the time of the raid.
In a February interview with authorities, Rahm III said he was with his father at the rally, but the two split up so he could see friends, the complaint says. He then confirmed a photo of himself found on Rahm Jr.'s phone, describing what he wore and also detailing his movements in the Capitol.
He told the FBI he entered Pelosi's office. Once back outside, he reunited with his father and the two talked about being inside.
Authorities also obtained text messages from a conversation between Rahm Jr. and someone identified as Individual 3. At 7:29 p.m. on the day of the riot, the individual told Rahm Jr., "Go find Pelosi and rip her (expletive) head off."
At 12:11 a.m. Jan. 7, Rahm told the individual, "I pissed in her office my son's got video." He said something similar in Facebook comment, but told The Press in March he was lying to impress his friends online.
The individual responded right away, requesting the video and saying he wanted Pelosi dead while calling her a derogatory name.
The son recorded the event with a "GoPro-style" camera, and handed over his footage to the FBI. In it, he's seen among a group of people "overpowering U.S. Capitol Hill Police officers, to force the U.S. Capitol doors open from the inside," the complaint says. He was also identified as one of the individuals at the front of the crowd.
Rahm III has yet to appear in Washington, D.C. court. He's charged with obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picking in a Capitol building.
