EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The ShopRite in English Creek buzzed with excitement Sunday, with people rushing to finish shopping before the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

For some, the 11th-hour rush was part of the authentic gameday experience.

“Of course, I’m from Philly, everybody does it,” said Chuck Zussman, 65, who was buying shrimp, chicken, nachos and chili.

The range of preparation varied, from simply buying chips to getting ingredients for a homemade buffet. Itean Dozier, of the township, was with children Logan and Lennox. He was buying ingredients to make a full Super Bowl feast featuring sliders, sausage and peppers, chicken wings and tenders, pasta shells and macaroni and cheese.

“We’re going to have a great day,” Dozier said.

John Timmreck, 67, of Mays Landing, was getting ribs and chips for the game; he and his wife were having his son over to watch the Super Bowl. The game took special meaning for Timmreck, who has been an Eagles fan since 1973.

“When I was a little kid, I used to think Roman Gabriel was the coolest name, so that goes back a ways, and when I moved here, it was easy to become an Eagles fan,” Timmreck said.

Andrew Williams, 40, of the township, was picking up chips and salsa. He was also buying the ingredients for cannoli dip and casserole. The food was part of preparations for a friend’s local Super Bowl party, which was set to include between 25 and 30 people. Beyond food, Williams said he was taking his friend’s dog to play with his own dog prior the game to try to tire them out so they would not be too excited when company arrived.

Williams says he appreciates how the Eagles have improved as a franchise over the last 25 years.

“Ever since the Donovan McNabb years, I feel like the team started moving in the right way,” Williams said. “It’s much better now.”

The head coach during that playoff run, which every year ended in brutal disappointment, was Andy Reid, a leading offensive mind, who perhaps poetically, now coaches the Chiefs. Among township shoppers, there was still a lingering affinity for Big Red.

“I’m kind of happy for Andy Reid too,” said Zussman, a lifelong Eagles fan.

Zussman was shopping for a family Super Bowl party he was hosting, a gathering he said would include seven or eight people. Despite his appreciation of Reid, he said he was still confident in the Eagles.

“We’re going to win,” Zussman added.

Art Farnum, a township resident who moved to the area in about 2016, is currently an Eagles fan, but he previously rooted for the Patriots, having lived in New England. He only dropped his support after the team lost future-Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

“When in Rome, do as the Romans do,” Farnum said. “When in Eagles territory, you’re an Eagles fan.”

Farnum said he planned to watch the game with his wife and “rabid sports-fan dog.” He clarified that the dog was, in fact, a loyal Eagles fan.

Not everybody subscribed to the “when in Rome” maxim, even including some Romans themselves.

Christina and Rafael Roman, township residents, were buying chips and dip and pizza for a family Super Bowl party while proudly representing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s fun, the trash talking back and forth,” Rafael Roman said. “Now, people are sensitive, but the ones I grew up with, busting each other’s chops, it’s awesome.”

Maryann Scalia, 59, a ShopRite employee, bought a tray-full of food for the game, including buffalo dip, chips, hoagies, sliders and a fruit platter to take to her daughter’s party. On Sunday, Scalia was wearing her passion for the home team on her sleeves, donning an Eagles-themed knit winter hat, green-and-white painted nails, green, silver and black beaded necklaces and a Kelly-green hoodie emblazoned with the newly minted team slogan: “It’s a Philly thing.”

“A Philly thing,” is certainly something Scalia understands. A born-and-raised Philadelphian who now lives in Ventnor, Scalia said she was a lifelong Eagles fan. Scalia said was grateful she could spend the time with family, reflecting on how long she spent living without seeing the team win a Super Bowl — something she simply described as “a lot of agony.” Scalia predicted a 38-17 Eagles victory Sunday.

“I didn’t get to see it when I was younger,” Scalia said . "I’m going to see it when I’m older and I’m with my children, so that’s all that counts.”