Local fans celebrate Eagles' NFC title, look ahead to Super Bowl

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The city of Philadelphia has been invigorated by the Eagles' march to the Super Bowl, and that spirit has channeled down to the Jersey Shore.

Scores of fans gathered the Chickie’s & Pete’s here to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game to reach Super Bowl LVII. With fans communing at the bar and restaurant, the air hung with the joy of a franchise looking for its second Lombardi Trophy in five years after decades of defeat.

“I’m lucky enough to be alive for the first one they won, and I’m ready for the second, baby!” said Dan Baehner Jr., a 21-year-old from the township.

The sentiment was a common one across generations. Bruce Cross, 50, was wearing the jersey of great Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick. He said he glad for the team and especially for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who he felt was etching his own legacy into franchise history.

“I’m so proud of him,” Cross said.

Plenty of pride and joy was on display, and Chickie’s & Pete’s arranged for a celebratory atmosphere. A wall-sized screen and 12 surrounding televisions played the game in the bar, while three giant screens and nine TVs played it in the restaurant section. Music sounded in the afternoon as the Eagles’ rout got underway.

“The atmosphere’s great, everybody’s having a good time, the vibes are up,” said Mike Ordille, a 19-year-old Linwood resident. “We’re just here to see a win.”

Mike Branham, 46, came from Sicklerville, Camden County, to go camping in Woodbine, where one can appreciate the fowls of nature. But with the Eagles in the title game, Branham knew he had to find a place to do a different kind of bird watching.

Having embraced the Eagles during the 1980s and 1990s, Branham came wearing a jersey of former star quarterback Randall Cunningham. Branham predicted before the game the Eagles would reach the Super Bowl and envisioned celebrating on the Philadelphia Art Museum steps as he did five years ago in 2018.

Even before kickoff, that passion was palpable. Excitement grew with Hall of Famer and former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins serving as honorary captain for the team and an Eagles chant erupting through the restaurant after the national anthem.

That spirit carried through into the early game. A 29-yard miracle catch from Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith on Philadelphia’s first drive — perhaps delivered by the grace of a subsequent quick snap and lack of replay — converted a fourth-and-3 and brought the crowd alive. That life became euphoric just a few minutes later on running back Miles Sanders’ touchdown. Hurts had lived up to fans’ hopes and dreams, demonstrating the pocket poise, escape ability and leadership that had made him an MVP candidate. The enthusiasm grew with a pair of by first-quarter sacks by linebacker Hassan Reddick, a Camden native, who led the Birds’ front seven in what would be gladiatorial battering of the 49ers' backfield.

Jeffery V. Inman, 47, of Pleasantville and a lifelong fan, celebrated the triumph as a family affair, meeting with nine members of his family.

“It’s about coming down with family and having a good time,” Inman said.

Consuela Green-McCutcheon, a 64-year-old from the township and Inman’s mother-in-law, came as a lifelong Eagles fan. Professing her love for Hurts and center Jason Kelce, Green-McCutcheon said the Chickie’s & Pete’s in the township was a place meant for the Philly faithful.

“I love the energy in here,” Green-McCutcheon said. “It’s an Eagles house.”

There was some dissent at the table, however. Calvin McFarland, Green-McCutcheon’s cousin, came from Maryland for the game, and despite donning Eagles gear, admitted he was a Dallas Cowboys fan. With his team yet again eliminated from the playoffs, McFarland said said he chose to root for the Eagles for the day for his family, although some at the table offered a different story.

“He does not have a choice,” Green-McCutcheon said.

There were other heathens in the “Eagles house” on Sunday. Frank Mullin, 53, of Egg Harbor City, was decked out in Cowboys regalia — a Deion Sanders jersey and a Cowboys ring. Although his father had been an Eagles fan, Mullin said he embraced Dallas at a young age and there was no chance he would return to the Philly fandom as a prodigal son.

“Win, lose or draw, I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan to the end,” Mullin said.

Mullin’s table occasionally let out a cheer when the Eagles stumbled, but opportunities to do so became fewer and further between.

The vaunted San Francisco defense stifled the Eagles as the first half continued, putting Hurts off balance, forcing punts and tempering what had been a ferocious crowd, but the lull did not last long. Consecutive touchdowns from Sanders and running back Boston Scott in the last two minutes of the second quarter gave Philadelphia a 14-point lead at halftime.

While many in the crowd were cocky, some were exercising caution, with 19-year-old Ordille displaying some youthful wisdom.

“Optimistic, but they (the 49ers) are still a good team. You never want to count them out,” Ordille said, although it so happened he had little reason to worry.

The Eagles added another touchdown at the end of the third quarter, with Hurts running the quarterback sneak that has proved nearly irresistible over the course of the season.

The 49ers, who have thrived with “Mr. Irrelevant” rookie quarterback Brock Purdy after losing their first and second-string quarterbacks during the season to injury, had to hope for another Cinderella story Sunday. Both Purdy and backup Josh Johnson were injured during the game. The misfortune suffered by San Francisco, however, only added to the celebration at Chickie’s & Pete’s and throughout the Delaware Valley.

As the realization that the Eagles were sure to return to the Super Bowl settled in as the minutes wilted away in the fourth quarter, some reflected on what the Eagles had accomplished.

Sitting with his family, Rey Dixon, 50, of Galloway Township, said he has cherished the team’s journey to the Super Bowl but thought more is in store.

“I think they’re going to take it all," Dixon said.