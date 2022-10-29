Local families to exhibit 'A World of Kindness' at Ocean County Library

The Ocean County Library will host an exhibit of paintings by local residents throughout November.
“A World of Kindness” features paintings by Ocean County families showcasing what “warmth and goodwill” mean to them. The exhibit, organized by the Ocean County Family Support Organization, will be on display inside the second-floor gallery at the Toms River Branch.
The library is located at 101 Washington St. Admission is free. For more information, call 732-349-6200.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.