Local couple organize Mays Landing library project

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Retired teachers Vic and Helen Hudson were riding their bicycles on the Lawrenceville-Hopewell bike trail in summer 2020 when they happened upon a small structure that housed books.

Vic, a former shop teacher, thought: “That is something I could do.”

After some research, they came upon the Little Free Library website.

“We are both retired educators who worked in our community and felt it would be an excellent way to give back and encourage reading,” Helen Hudson said. “It also filled the void at a time when local libraries were closed during the pandemic.”

To date, Vic and Helen have completed 12 libraries that are situated throughout the township at homes, a school, a county park and local businesses. Each library is maintained by a steward and registered on the Little Free Library website.

“It averages about two weeks to complete one,” Vic said. “However, I usually do two at a time to do more of an assembly-line process.”

Vic does the construction work before Helen helps with the painting. She then completes the registration process and signage and seeks sites for more libraries.

“We provide the basic model at our cost, and it is then decorated by the steward(s),” Helen said. “Everyone does their own thing.”

The Hudsons’ library is acorn-themed to reflect the name of the small road on which they live.

“We have much more traffic now,” Helen said. “On Halloween each child received candy and a book.”

One of the libraries is in the parking lot at Earth Angels for Dementia on Route 50.

“It is very well utilized by the nurses who come and go and members of our grief support groups,” organization co-founder Cheryl Caliri said. “Many come from out of town, so it is very convenient for them.”

Another library is located at the Pimenta home in the Hamilton Pointe development.

“I am surprised how popular it is,” Beth Pimenta said. “I look forward to watching its popularity grow as the neighborhood participation increases.”

The family’s pig-themed library includes a bench for those who may want to sample a book before taking it.

Another library is located at the St. Vincent de Paul Regional School on Farragut Avenue.

“The eighth-grade students serve as the stewards as a school project,” Helen said.

Laureldale resident Lisa Yacarino’s husband, Rick, built their library.

“He is a very creative person,” she said. “As a teacher, I know the importance of reading and the long-term impact of having books readily available. A lot of our children’s friends gather by it and read to each other.”

The stewards choose which books and other reading material to place in their libraries.

“They make sure they are appropriate,” Helen said. “Diversity is important as well as a wide range of reading material. Those who visit the libraries are encouraged to leave a book in exchange for one they take, although that is not required.”

Township Committeeman Carl Pitale has one at his home on Lake Drive.

“We have three neighbors who stop at it nearly every day,” he said.

Those who would like to learn more about the Little Free Library program can visit littlefreelibrary.org. The site includes building plans for those wishing to construct one. It also has a map of all the registered sites throughout the world, which can benefit travelers looking for bedtime or poolside reading material.