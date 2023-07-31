National Night Out, which unites communities and local police departments, will continue its nearly four decades of festivities Tuesday night.

The event, which originated in Philadelphia in 1984, is held the first Tuesday of August each year and is intended to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Atlantic City will host its event starting at 5 p.m. at the Sovereign Avenue ballfield between Fairmont Avenue and the bay. It will feature free food and beverages. There will also be police SWAT and bomb trucks on display, a K-9 demonstration, a raffle for bicycles and helmets, music and more.

The city’s Fire Department, Beach Patrol and Office of Emergency Management will also be on hand.

“National Night Out provides an opportunity for the police to interact with the community and strengthen the bond between us,” Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos said. “It is an event our agency looks forward to every year as we expand upon our partnerships, collaborations and lasting connections with the public.”

Most towns will hold their events Tuesday night. However, some have scheduled theirs at later dates.

What follows are some of the other events planned around Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties on Tuesday (unless noted otherwise):

Atlantic County

Absecon: From 6 to 9 p.m. at Pitney Park, closest to the intersection of Crestview Avenue and Pitney Road. The event will include more than 30 vendors along with demonstrations from local police and fire departments, including a Medivac helicopter landing. Muscle cars will be on display from community members. The first annual Top Cop Games will be held with city police officers competing. Parking will be at the Pitney Park East parking lot and Absecon Public Schools.

Brigantine: From 6 to 9 p.m. at the 26th Street ballfield.

Buena Borough/Buena Vista Township/Weymouth Township: From 5 to 9 p.m. at Michael Debbi Park in Richland. There will be food, giveaways and emergency personnel holding demonstrations. Music will be provided by DJ Nicky G, and a fireworks display will cap the night.

Egg Harbor Township: From 6 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Ocean Heights Avenue. The event will include ice cream, lemonade, snow ones and more.

Galloway Township: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Galloway Township Police Department. The event will include vendors, games, food, raffle prices, entertainment and more.

Hamilton Township: From 6 to 9 p.m. at Gaskill Park in Mays Landing. There will be food trucks and raffles. Fireworks will conclude the event.

Hammonton: From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hammonton High School.

Linwood: From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Field on Wabash Avenue.

Margate: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Margate City Public Library on Atlantic Avenue.

Northfield: From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Birch Grove Park. Local businesses and vendors will participate, and residents will get to meet law enforcement.

Pleasantville: From 5 to 8 p.m. at South Pleasantville Little League Field on Tilton and Langston avenues. The event will include free food, ice cream, a petting zoo, face painting and more. The Pleasantville Marching Band will perform at 5:15, and the fire department will hold a demonstration at 6:45. There will also be giveaways for adults, seniors and children.

Somers Point: From 6 to 8 p.m. at JFK Park. There will be food trucks, live music and more.

Ventnor: From 6 to 10 p.m. behind the Ventnor Library. The event will include food trucks, free ice cream, face painting, crafters, games, public safety vehicles on display and an appearance by an Elvis impersonator. A DJ will play music from 5 to 6, Plaid Salmon will play music from 6 to 7, and a concert featuring the Exceptions will go on from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cape May County

Cape May: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cape May Convention Hall on Beach Avenue. There will be bounce houses and a dunk tank, an opportunity to meet the fire department and U.S. Coast Guard, and food, prizes and giveaways. A magic show will be held from 7 to 8:30.

Dennis Township/Upper Township/Corbin City/Woodbine: From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Dennis Township Recreation Complex on Dennisville Road. There will be exhibits, demonstrations, games, music, community information booths and more. A fireworks show will occur at dusk. The rain date is Wednesday.

Lower Township: From 5 to 8 p.m. at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The event will include public safety representatives and displays, with giveaways. Kids can also enjoy games, prices, races and inflatables. There will also be complimentary food and refreshments. Animal House will perform music.

Middle Township: From 5 to 8 p.m. at 626 Goshen Road in Cape May Court House. There will be games, including laser tag, inflatables, food, frozen treats, an impaired obstacle course and a fire simulator.

North Wildwood: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Bill Henfey Park on East 8th Avenue. There will be food, games, prizes, music and more.

Sea Isle City: From 6 to 8 p.m. at Excursion Park on JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Families can enjoy complimentary snacks and other giveaways, free face painting, a balloon artist, inflatable bounce houses, a photo booth and games. There will also be law enforcement and safety displays run by the fire department, Division of Emergency Medical Services, beach patrol and police. County law enforcement will also be present.

Stone Harbor: From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Water Tower Plaza on 9th Street and Second Avenue. There will be food, games and more.

Wildwood: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues. There will be free games, food, music, prizes, a dunk tank and more.

Wildwood Crest: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Centennial Park on Ocean Avenue and East Fern Road. There will be a DJ, food, games, prizes and more as well as moon bounces, a face painter and dunk tank. Representatives from the police and fire departments, ambulance corps, beach patrol and recreation department, plus county agencies, will show off emergency vehicles and other equipment.

Cumberland County

Maurice River Township: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Grove in Leesburg. There will be food, vendors, contests and a fireworks show.

Millville: From 6 to 9 p.m. behind Lakeside Middle School. There will be exhibitors, food and drinks, a DJ and music. There will also be a K-9 demonstration, games, a dunk tank and face painting. A fireworks show will cap the night at 9 p.m.

Vineland: From 5 to 9 p.m. at Vineland High School. There will be a K-9 demonstration, music and entertainment, exhibitors, food and drinks and a car show. There will also be a helicopter display, and a fireworks show will close the event.

Southern Ocean County

Barnegat: From 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 on the football field at Barnegat High School. There will be food trucks, vendors, bounce houses and more.

Lacey Township: From 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lacey Elks Lodge on Beach Boulevard. The lodge will provide food, and there will be activities for the kids, plus displays by local police and fire departments.

Little Egg Harbor Township: From 5 to 8 p.m. at LEHT Sports Complex Fields off Route 539. There will be a DJ, food trucks, emergency services demonstrations and a Black Hawk helicopter.

Stafford Township: From 5 to 8 p.m. at the Doc Cramer Sports Complex in Manahawkin. There will be demonstrations, a petting zoo, food trucks, inflatables, face painting, and entertainment by the Pickles and the Impulsives. There will also be a flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City and a fireworks display.

