Local chef keeps Atlantic City, Pleasantville seniors fed for Thanksgiving

PLEASANTVILLE — For a second straight year, local chef Andre Murphy and his team set out to feed seniors Thanksgiving meals and give them a sense of family.

Murphy’s team on Wednesday was planning to feed 455 seniors in Atlantic City and Pleasantville through the their annual Holiday Feast.

His team, dressed in white shirts and wearing black chef’s hats, piled into their cars for three consecutive stops, the first at noon, the second at 2:30 p.m. and a third at 5 p.m.

“We’re excited to continue feeding,” Murphy said from the Pleasantville Housing Authority’s Senior Building on Main Street.

From about 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy’s team dished out a variety of Thanksgiving favorites, including macaroni and cheese and turkey.

With a DJ on hand to help provide a restaurant-type atmosphere, about 15 seniors sat down in a small dining area in the building for an early dinner.

Dozens of others passed through with take-home boxes for a later meal.

Lesly and Carlos Diaz, who are both retired, said they did not have enough money in their budget for a large Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Lesly Diaz was grateful Murphy included her building on his stop, giving her a chance to take a plate of food upstairs to her apartment.

“It’s very, very important,” she said.

While the crew was wrapping up to head to the Charles P. Jeffries Towers senior apartments in Atlantic City, the remaining residents enjoyed desserts from local bakeries, as “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and the Pips played in the background.

City Councilwomen Carla Thomas and Joanne Famularo helped serve the seniors.

“Nobody was by themselves for the holiday,” Famularo said.

Murphy’s “Healing for the Soul” initiative has fed about 15,000 people in the past 18 months. The organization’s feeding tours have included 160 events in South Jersey.

This December, the nonprofit will be “Racing to Feed,” an initiative to stretch Murphy’s dishes across the state to help fight food insecurity.

The idea was born from a homemade chicken and potato stew recipe Murphy wanted to share with the community, he said, doing so through a local church.

Feeding seniors means more than seeing their smiles as food is placed onto their plates, he said.

“A lot of them don’t have family, so we’re that adoptive family for the day,” he said.

This year, Murphy has had a higher volume of calls he says is tied to high food prices, with the demand for help being “through the roof.”

Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, potatoes, stuffing and canned pumpkin are expected to see double-digit percentage price increases this holiday.

At least three other buildings in the area requested help from Murphy’s team, which is already tight with available food.

“We work off of donations and sponsorship, so our nonprofit doesn’t have grants and people in place to support us,” he said.

Murphy and his cook prepare the food with help from Salad Chef, a distributor in Pleasantville. The team uses a commercial kitchen there before hitting the road.

Blanca Nyilas said she walked into the dining room of the Senior Building from her upstairs apartment and put every available option on her plate. Other than tasty homemade meals, she didn’t want to miss the fun associated with these types of events, she said.

“It’s a blessing that everyone was around and cooked for us,” Nyilas said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.