Local businesses, towns offer lighted drive-thrus to brighten up the holidays

With so much turned upside down this year due to COVID-19, the holidays, unfortunately, will look different, too. But some businesses and towns have gotten creative to offer a fun, COVID-19-proof way to enjoy lights and decorations with drive-thru and walk-thru holiday displays.

One such business is DiDonato’s Family Fun Center in Hammonton. Since 2016, the center, which includes a bowling alley, has offered a Magical Holiday Express train that takes riders through a light show of more than five million lights, but due to outdoor gathering limitations, the train ride is now a drive-thru.

The light show was operating with a train and as a walk-thru until Dec. 7, when Gov. Phil Murphy lowered the outdoor gathering limit from 150 people to 25.

“You still see Santa and Mrs. Claus from the comfort of your car,” said Steve DiDonato, owner of the center.

Next year, he hopes to go back to the way it was with the train in operation. With the vaccine landing in New Jersey on Tuesday, he hopes the Easter train can be up and running in the spring.

But the drive-thru has been successful, with people adhering to social distancing and staying in their cars, he said.