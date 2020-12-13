Local businesses, towns offer lighted drive-thrus to brighten up the holidays

With so much turned upside down this year due to COVID-19, the holidays, unfortunately, will look different, too. But some businesses and towns have gotten creative to offer a fun, COVID-19-proof way to enjoy lights and decorations with drive-thru and walk-thru holiday displays.
One such business is DiDonato’s Family Fun Center in Hammonton. Since 2016, the center, which includes a bowling alley, has offered a Magical Holiday Express train that takes riders through a light show of more than five million lights, but due to outdoor gathering limitations, the train ride is now a drive-thru.
The light show was operating with a train and as a walk-thru until Dec. 7, when Gov. Phil Murphy lowered the outdoor gathering limit from 150 people to 25.
“You still see Santa and Mrs. Claus from the comfort of your car,” said Steve DiDonato, owner of the center.
Next year, he hopes to go back to the way it was with the train in operation. With the vaccine landing in New Jersey on Tuesday, he hopes the Easter train can be up and running in the spring.
But the drive-thru has been successful, with people adhering to social distancing and staying in their cars, he said.
“Everybody got a little more conservative in their interactions in the last couple weeks after ... the Thanksgiving outbreak of the coronavirus we’re experiencing right now,” he said. “So I think everybody is getting a little more cautious and tightening it up … and being more careful.”
Another business offering a drive-thru experience is Holly Shores Camping Resort in Cape May.
It’s the resort’s first time offering a light show. The $10 entry fee is donated to Cape Regional Medical Center’s new surgery center, according to Christine Salerno, the resort’s general manager.
“Although we hesitated for a moment, we thought this year would be a great year to do a COVID-safe, family-friendly activity for everyone,” Salerno said. “And it’s not just the local community, we have people coming from quite a distance to enjoy it.”
She said she’s not only seen New Jersey plates but cars from New York and Delaware as well.
There are about 95,000 lights, plus inflatables, on 38 acres. The ride takes about 15 minutes.
“This was a way to bright everybody’s holiday and bring some joy to Cape May County,” said Maggy Robinson, who owns the camping resort with husband David.
And it really was a community effort. Local businesses came in and sponsored certain spots in the drive-thru and decorated them with lights. Community members even donated lights and decorations for the show.
“It’s a time of giving, and people want to give back to a good cause,” Robinson said. “Majority of the people are saying, ‘Thank you so much. This is what we needed to brighten our Christmas.’”
Salerno said to “stay tuned” in the coming years as they would like to keep the drive-thru light show and possibly add a Christmas German village with different vendors, geared toward younger children.
Not only is the drive-thru fun for the kids, the local senior center comes through with a bus of seniors every two hours, Robinson said.
“It’s for all ages,” she added.
In Wildwood, the city put together a walk-thru light show as part of a fun family outing. Families can go to Wildwoodnj.org and print a list of lit-up homes in the Wildwoods for a holiday lighting contest. After they drive by all the homes, they end at Holly Beach Park for a 20-minute light show.
“Due to the pandemic, we didn’t have much to offer anyone this year,” said Krista Fitzsimons, a Wildwood commissioner. “Our local kids, especially, took a pretty big hit this year with no sports and the whole lockdown, so we wanted to offer the community something special and new and exciting.”
The city did light the park up last year and had vendors, but there wasn’t a show with music. This year, the light show is bigger, but the city scrapped the vendors because it didn’t want people to cluster and hang out, Fitzsimons said.
“I told (the city), ‘Let’s just light it up, let’s light it up like it’s never been lit before,’” she said.
The attraction is a 20-minute walk-through with dancing lights choreographed to holiday music.
“It’s been a real success, and it’s working the way we wanted it to,” she said. “We wanted people to just breeze in and breeze out. We didn’t really want much congregating due to social distancing. Everyone is being really happy and just kind to each other.”
And everyone who comes to the light show wears a mask, Fitzsimons added.
“It’s a little bit small, but it’s something we’ve never done before, but we’ll make sure it grows each year,” she said.
