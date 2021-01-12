Local businesses donate baby monitors to Shore Medical Center for COVID-19 patients

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center put out a call for help, and the community responded.

On Tuesday, the hospital received 12 video baby monitors it had requested to keep an eye on COVID-19 patients.

The monitors came from AFD Construction and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

In a post on its Facebook page last month, the hospital said it previously received several donations that “proved to be a great assistance to our efforts.”

“These monitors allow us to keep an eye on our patients as most of our rooms being used by COVID-19 patients have solid doors that must be closed at all times,” the post said. “Because we are not able to visualize the patient easily, these monitors provide an added layer of safety and protection for our patients and our staff.”

Ryan Alexander, owner of AFD Construction, read about the request in The Press and decided to take action that could unite and inspire others.

“With this world and people anti-COVID and anti-mask, it’s such a divide. I just saw the opportunity to do something good,” Alexander said.

In addition to the baby monitors, Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza in Somers Point donated lunch for 75 members of the staff at the hospital.