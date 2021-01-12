Local businesses donate baby monitors to Shore Medical Center for COVID-19 patients

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center put out a call for help, and the community responded.
On Tuesday, the hospital received 12 video baby monitors it had requested to keep an eye on COVID-19 patients.
The monitors came from AFD Construction and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.
In a post on its Facebook page last month, the hospital said it previously received several donations that “proved to be a great assistance to our efforts.”
“These monitors allow us to keep an eye on our patients as most of our rooms being used by COVID-19 patients have solid doors that must be closed at all times,” the post said. “Because we are not able to visualize the patient easily, these monitors provide an added layer of safety and protection for our patients and our staff.”
Ryan Alexander, owner of AFD Construction, read about the request in The Press and decided to take action that could unite and inspire others.
“With this world and people anti-COVID and anti-mask, it’s such a divide. I just saw the opportunity to do something good,” Alexander said.
In addition to the baby monitors, Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza in Somers Point donated lunch for 75 members of the staff at the hospital.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Shore said the donation was “amazing.”
“Thank you to these generous friends for heeding our call, and going above and beyond to help their community hospital during these very trying times,” the post reads.
Alexander said since his construction business has been booming since the pandemic began, he has been trying to give back to the region, by hosting food drives and buying lunch for other area businesses. He said he wants to spread positivity.
“We all share that same vision and caring for our community, more so nowadays with everything going on in this world,” Alexander said. “We’re realizing more and more there’s so many important people out here in the world, and when we work together, we can do more.”
In addition to the baby monitor donation, the hospital received donations of four iPads from Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 on Tuesday and three Samsung tablets from Angelic Health last week, which all will be used by patients to see and talk to family and friends while in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
