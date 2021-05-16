Local brewers join in on encouraging residents to get vaccinated

After the COVID-19 pandemic nearly wiped out the bar and restaurant industry, local breweries are joining in on the effort to encourage people to get vaccinated so operations can return to normal.

"We couldn't operate our tasting room for almost a year," said Dan Borrelli, owner of Chimney Rustic Ales in Hammonton. "So seeing the light at the end of the tunnel has us wanting to encourage as many people to get vaccinated as possible."

Chimney Rustic Ales is one of the 38 New Jersey breweries participating in the "shot and a beer" program, which allows New Jerseyans who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the month of May to bring their vaccination card to a participating brewery for a free beer.

As demand for the vaccine has begun to drop, states around the country are trying to come up with creative ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The shot and a beer program was created by Gov. Phil Murphy's administration in collaboration with the Beer Guild of New Jersey.

"We're not afraid of trying new things," Murphy said recently about the program.

Borrelli said the brewery's participation in the program has nothing to do with aligning with a certain political party.