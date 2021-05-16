Local brewers join in on encouraging residents to get vaccinated

After the COVID-19 pandemic nearly wiped out the bar and restaurant industry, local breweries are joining in on the effort to encourage people to get vaccinated so operations can return to normal.
"We couldn't operate our tasting room for almost a year," said Dan Borrelli, owner of Chimney Rustic Ales in Hammonton. "So seeing the light at the end of the tunnel has us wanting to encourage as many people to get vaccinated as possible."
Chimney Rustic Ales is one of the 38 New Jersey breweries participating in the "shot and a beer" program, which allows New Jerseyans who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the month of May to bring their vaccination card to a participating brewery for a free beer.
As demand for the vaccine has begun to drop, states around the country are trying to come up with creative ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.
The shot and a beer program was created by Gov. Phil Murphy's administration in collaboration with the Beer Guild of New Jersey.
"We're not afraid of trying new things," Murphy said recently about the program.
Borrelli said the brewery's participation in the program has nothing to do with aligning with a certain political party.
"You have the choice to not to do it (get vaccinated), but if you do, here’s a free beer," Borrelli said. "We're not talking sides politically here."
The effort is part of "Operation Jersey Summer," a comprehensive plan launched by the Murphy administration. The plan is aimed at increasing vaccination rates by doing things such as upping the availability of walk-in appointments and sending people door to door in underserved communities to educate residents about the vaccines.
"Now we are pulling out all the stops," Murphy said.
As of Sunday, nearly 3.7 million New Jerseyans had been fully vaccinated, bringing the state's goal of getting 4.7 million residents vaccinated by the end of June, closer to being a reality.
"COVID-19 has decimated our country and we think it's super important to get vaccinated," said Rob Callaghan, sales manager for Tuckahoe Brewing in Egg Harbor Township.
Similar vaccine incentive programs have begun circulating around the state and the country.
At Rowan University, students who get vaccinated will receive a $500 credit for fall 2021 classes. Residential students will get an additional $500 credit toward their housing bill.
"We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination, and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination," University President Ali A. Houshmand wrote in a letter last week.
On Wednesday, AtlantiCare held a walk-in vaccine clinic that offered recipients a free sandwich from the White House Sub Shop.
Nationwide chains such as Krispy Kreme, White Castle and Staples are currently offering free goods and services to those who show proof of vaccination.
And on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine one upped the free donuts and beers when he announced the state's newest incentive effort that will allow adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine to enter a lottery for a chance to win $1 million.
"I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,’” DeWine said. "But the real waste, when the vaccine is now readily available, is a life lost to COVID-19."
Additionally, adolescents who have been vaccinated can register to win a full, four-year scholarship to an in-state public university.
As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that around 271 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 122 million have been fully vaccinated.
"We want people to move on, we want to open up so we hope people will get vaccinated," Callaghan said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
