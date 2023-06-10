ATLANTIC CITY — John DeRichie set up beyond the 3-point line and watched as the play unfolded.

A teammate drove toward the basket, missed a layup but grabbed his own rebound. He turned and found DeRichie, who stood wide open beyond the arc.

DeRichie put up the left-handed shot uncontested, the ball kissing the inside of the rim as it went through for 3.

His father-in-law would have been proud.

DeRichie, whose wife, Katie, is the daughter of late South Jersey basketball icon and NBA player/coach Chris Ford, was competing Saturday afternoon in the first annual Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament, which highlights June Madness Weekend and is hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

DeRichie's 3-pointer in the early moments of the second half seemed to open the floodgates for more shots from beyond the arc in the game between SOSH Architects and Merrill Lynch. Both teams traded 3s, a great way to honor Ford, a shooting guard who made the first 3-pointer in NBA history.

"I think everybody had that in the back of their mind. We threw up some 3s in honor of Chris," said DeRichie, 48, of Northfield, following SOSH's 47-37 win to open the tournament.

The two-day tournament is being held in the club’s newly renovated Evolution Arena in its MGM Teen Center. Teams of men and women — from teens to those well past their playing days — included local sponsors, businesses and organizations competing in an eight-team, elimination-style bracket, with the champions receiving the Club Cup. The club plans to make the tournament an annual event, and the team name of the champions will be engraved on the cup.

Sponsors paid $2,500 per team and included: Cooper Levenson Attorneys at Law, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, The Malamut Team-Mortgage Experts, City of Atlantic City/South Jersey Industries, UBS Financial, SOSH Architects and Merrill Lynch.

Four games were played Saturday. Each game consisted of two 20-minute halves with a running clock. The semifinals will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the championship game to follow.

"Some of the teams have gotten very competitive over the last 72 hours," club CEO Charles Wallace II said before the opening tipoff. "You may see some NBA players show up on teams, some very good college players show up. Our goal is to build on it each year. But definitely some of Atlantic City's and Atlantic County's finest will be here."

Some well-known names were expected to play. Local boxer Anthony "Juice" Young participated in the first game. Mainland Regional High School graduate and University of Notre Dame player Kylee Watson was expected to play.

Former Atlantic City High School standout and recent Hampton University graduate Raymond Bethea Jr. was draining 3-pointers and making easy layups in the second game.

"It's crazy. There are a lot of people here who can play or just love to watch the game," said Bethea, who plans to play overseas this winter. "It's good for us to play for them and show them there are all kinds of people around here. And to also have a good time with family, come back home and play some basketball. It's a good time, and I think it's really special."

Saturday was also special for the DeRichie family because it was the first time John got to play in a game with his 12-year-old daughter, Giuliana, one of Chris Ford's seven grandchildren. One of the DeRichies' cousins, Mike Salerno, also was set to play this weekend.

Giuliana, who has been playing basketball since she was in kindergarten, said it was a lot of fun getting to play with her father and pretty special getting to do it for her grandfather.

"He did so much for the community, especially Atlantic City," John DeRichie added. "And when they came to us and said, 'Could we use his name for this?,' we jumped at the chance. The family said absolutely. He would do anything he could for Atlantic City, and the conversation became, 'Who could we get to play from the family?'''

Ford's legacy

Ford, 74, who grew up in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City, died Jan. 17.

He was a Holy Spirit High School graduate who averaged 33 points per game as a senior without the benefit of a 3-point line and remains the Spartans’ all-time scoring leader. He starred at Villanova University, helping the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament three times, and then enjoyed a long NBA career as a player and coach.

Ford was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1972, He was traded to Boston in 1978, where he played the remainder of his 10-year career. He was part of the Celtics’ 1981 championship team. Ford later coached the Celtics for five seasons, followed by stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers. He was the interim coach of the 2003-04 Philadelphia 76ers.

Ford was a coach and mentor to Boys & Girls Club members who played recreational basketball at the Atlantic City gym. In 2021, he served on the GO HOOPS Committee that raised $500,000 for the gym’s renovation project. The space was used as a boxing ring for boys in the 1970s and as a basketball court in the 1980s. The state-of-the-art Evolution Arena, which opened Sept. 13, hosts basketball and other youth sports, speaking engagements and cultural exhibits.

On Friday night, the club honored Ford during a cocktail event at the arena. Ford's widow, Kathy, was there with the rest of the family. They were blown away by the support, John DeRichie said. The club also honored Ford by hanging his No. 42 along the wall at center court of the gym.

Brian Little, chief strategy officer for the club, said he was approached by Elijah Langford, the club's director of recreation, and club board member Cookie Till about doing a tournament to honor Ford shortly after his death. Little, 52, is a 1989 Holy Spirit High School graduate and played football at the University of Delaware. He met Ford several times throughout the years, most recently last winter during the Seagull Classic high school tournament at Holy Spirit.

Little, who grew up not far from the club's Pennsylvania Avenue location, said he was grateful for the opportunities he had as a kid in this community, thanks in part to the club.

"Any time you would walk up on Chris or see him in the community ... just the respect and the love people had for him and just in his presence and any conversation I had with him ... I admired him," Little said.

"I cherish everything he did for us at the Boys & Girls Club and the community as a whole."

GALLERY: Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament