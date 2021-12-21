Local author describes a Chinese hero during the Holocaust

In 1940, Ho was ordered back to China. After that, he was part of the Nationalist Chinese struggle against the Japanese occupation. The book includes a photo with Ho and Nationalist leader Chaing Kai-Sheck. When the Communists defeated the Nationalist in 1949, Ho followed the Nationalists to Taiwan, according to the book.

Ho continued his work as a diplomat, serving as Taiwan’s ambassador to several countries. Ho retired in 1973, settling in San Francisco. He wrote a memoir, “My Forty Years as a Diplomat,” first published in 1990. Ho died in 1997 at the age of 96.

In 2000, Israel declared Ho as Righteous Among the Nations, which recognizes people from multiple countries and faith who risked their lives and liberty to help Jews during the Holocaust.

“The list of rescuers is seemingly endless and this should give us pause when we think that the world is purely evil and never contains any good,” Holden wrote. “All of these rescuers became determined, each in their own way, to step up and do the right thing; to be human to their fellow man.”

Holden concludes the book with a quote from Ho, “I thought it only natural to feel compassion and want to help. From the standpoint of humanity, that is the way it should be.”

He also praised Kolitsky’s work on the book. He said he taught her in the fourth grade, and even then recognized her talent.

