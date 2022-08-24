Local arts agency to work on Duberson School redevelopment plan

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Plans to redevelop the shuttered J. Harold Duberson School into a performing arts academy are progressing, now that a nonprofit has been established by the township's government.

The Mays Landing Arts and Culture Association, founded by the Township Committee and Administration, will be tasked with formulating and executing strategies to turn the former school into the envisioned academy, township officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The nonprofit is the latest development in a continued effort to see the building redeveloped. The Farragut Avenue building, which opened as Mays Landing High School in 1928, has been vacant for over a decade, making it a target of vandals.

“We fully understand that to get this right the first time, this effort must include a long list of partners," Mayor Charles Cain said in a written statement Tuesday. "This is a feel-good community project that will enhance our downtown with new art and culture, and further reverberate in a positive manner throughout the state.”

Officials plan to have upward of 30 trustees as Association members.

Some already signed on to including partners at surrounding schools, as well as local business owners and musicians, the township said.

Plans are to have programs at the academy for various sectors of the arts, including film and music. The academy would also support local culinary students with a fully operational restaurant, including roof-top dining, the township said.

Township Committee member Judy Link on Tuesday said while the project is complicated, it's one that's needed to not only revamp an old building, but to support the local arts.

"The vision is there, and we have a great initial team that is ready to get to work," Link said.

Open trustee spots are still available. Anyone interested in filling them should email Link or Erin Crean at mayslandingartsandculture@gmail.com.