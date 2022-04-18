Local artist uses beach litter to raise awareness for a cleaner community

BRIGANTINE — Local artist Eduardo Jiménez has advocated for a cleaner community on the island by “plogging” and using litter found along the beach town’s shores as a medium to create beach and ocean pollution awareness.

Plogging is the term used for simultaneously jogging and picking up litter, and that is what Jiménez, 57, does every day to stay fit and clean up the beach. The trash he picks up on his daily walks from the Brigantine Seawall to Laguna Grill is turned into notable artwork for the community to see through his Instagram @eduardoj9.

“To advocate for a cleaner community and plastic pollution issue, I create artworks with collected trash,” said Jiménez, who said he had picked up at least 10 pounds of trash and at least 50 to 100 cigarette butts, attributing the day’s high litter collection to a recent storm that may have caused more trash to wash up on shore.

Jiménez doesn’t track the amount of litter he picks up every day, although he does upload pictures of his 28,214 bunches of litter collected since 2020 on his Literatti app, which is used to track litter and encourage people to pick up trash by allowing others in the app to see their global litter impact along with other features.

He also says the amount of litter he finds daily depends on the season, with the summer months being when he finds more during his plogs. Jiménez said, however, he doesn’t think summer visitors litter any more or less than locals.

Jiménez plans his plogs by the weather, sunrise and his work schedule. If he can’t make it out during sunrise, he’ll try to plog during the sunset, or after work meetings.

Plogging in the winter or inclement weather also affects the time of day he goes out. In the winter, Jiménez plogs during the afternoons to escape the frigid morning temperatures or waits until the wind isn’t so gusty on an airy day.

Jiménez said his inspiration to do cleanups came from his time volunteering for the Central Jersey Stream Team, a nonprofit that organizes community cleanups along the waterways and surrounding areas of the Raritan River stream region.

Jiménez has been employed by Colgate-Palmolive Company in Piscataway, Middlesex County, for more than 20 years as the manager of technology and design for the Oral Care Enterprise Group. His field entails industrial designing — he comes up with product designs for toothbrushes.

Once the pandemic started in March 2020, Jiménez moved to Brigantine with his wife and two daughters because he was able to work remotely.

“I’ve always been intrigued with making beautiful products that function well,” said Jiménez, whose love for industrial design transferred to a niche in repurposed art.

Jiménez has more than 200 patents for his toothbrush designs and other product inventions, with one of his toothbrushes generating almost $20 million a year for the company. He’s even won several art design contests the company has hosted, including for the creation of a giant butterfly out of thousands of repurposed kid butterfly toothbrushes that were waiting to be discarded.

This led to Jiménez doing his solo cleanups as a way to keep himself and the planet healthy.

Other Brigantine residents notice Jiménez picking up trash along the shore and have followed in his footsteps. Some familiar faces that Jiménez sees often on his daily plogs say to him that they have been picking up litter along their daily walks for over 20 years.

“With the reality of finding trash every time I walked, I began posting pictures of the collected trash on my Instagram account. I began to learn that I was not alone in this way to advocate the plastic pollution problem,” said Jiménez, who was inspired by @plasticfisherman’s Instagram account to shape beach litter into temporary marine creatures to raise awareness about pollution.

He finds plastic cups, cigarette butts, beach toys and other beach litter along his 4-mile plogs, (two along the Seawall and two on the beach) with balloons and single-use plastic, like bags, being the most common items he finds. On rare occasions, Jiménez finds items such as Bluetooth speakers, Oakley sunglasses and broken beach chairs he may or may not fix depending on the condition.

Jiménez takes the litter home, dumps his findings on his garage floor and decides how he can create a work of art.

“The majority of the artworks are pop-up compositions with the junk collected on the day, which I post on Instagram. After taking pictures of the composition, I dispose of the junk into my trash cans for proper disposal.”

Although most of his artwork is temporary, Jiménez makes permanent art for displays and contests. In 2020, he earned first place in the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Recycled Art Contest for his “Bags-O-Fish” piece. He took third place in 2021 in the same contest for his work “Fish schooled.”

Most recently, Jiménez has been the Brigantine Beach Culture Arts Commission’s “Artist of the Month” for the month of April, and a collection of his work will be on display at the Brigantine Community Center until April 30.

“I am not seeking personal recognition,” said Jiménez. “My purpose is to make people aware that this is a problem.”

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.