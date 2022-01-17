Local artist commemorates MLK Jr. at Tanger Outlets

For the MLK project at The Walk, Morris’ canvas consisted of several empty storefront windows and doors.

On one, King stands at a podium speaking into several microphones. Morris said this image was to amplify the words of peace and equality about which King spoke.

On another, he painted a megaphone with lightning bolts and the year “1963” on it. Morris said that was to commemorate the year of the “I Have a Dream” speech.

A third window panel was covered in some of King’s trademark phrases, including “Let freedom ring.” Morris said that was the phrase that stuck out to him the most since he first learned about the speech in elementary school.

Morris reminisced about a time when he was younger and would see his grandfather wearing a T-shirt he got while attending the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

That was also the day and place that King gave the “I Have a Dream Speech,” which was Morris’ inspiration for the project.