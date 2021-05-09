Local artist begins huge mural in downtown Vineland

VINELAND — Erin DiPalma, a local artist and city resident, unveiled plans for the city's newest mural Thursday. Themed around fresh foods, a bold rainbow of fruits and vegetables will be painted on what once was a blank white wall on East Landis Avenue.

The ode to South Jersey’s agricultural products and local restaurants was made possible with the help of Main Street Vineland’s The Ave, downtown Vineland’s business district.

“We wanted to celebrate the kind of ‘Dine on The Ave’ theme in some way. The picture is not drawn to scale, but it will stretch all the way along the building,” said Russell Swanson, Main Street Vineland’s executive director.

The current progress on the mural, the black background, a lemon, and a bright red Jersey tomato took several weeks to complete. Once finished, the two-story 1,800-square-foot space will be filled with fruits and vegetables, most grown in New Jersey.

DiPalma has been an artist for as long as she can remember, but has worked professionally for the past five years. She’s done murals in Atlantic City on utility boxes as part of a beautification project. DiPalma wanted to adapt that same concept in Vineland, so she pursued this venture with The Ave to beautify the space and get some recognition for her craft.

