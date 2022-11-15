Local Acme stores partnering with Salvation Army to distribute turkeys, meals to those in need

The Salvation Army is partnering with Acme stores in Atlantic and Cape May counties to donate Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

According to a Salvation Army New Jersey Division news release, the organization is anticipating Thanksgiving dinners will be 13.5% more expensive this year than in 2021, with turkeys in particular being 73% more expensive.

The Somers Point Acme off New Road will be giving food to the Salvation Army on Friday and Monday. The Acme stores in Brigantine off Harbor Beach Boulevard and Cape May Court House off Court House-South Dennis Road will both be giving food to the Salvation Army on Monday.

A separate email clarified there will not be free turkeys or meals available on those days. The food Acme donates at the stores is to be distributed to those in need by the Salvation Army at a later date.