Local 54 reaches agreement with Ocean Casino Resort on interim contract

ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly 800 Unite Here Local 54 workers at Ocean Casino Resort agreed Friday to a short-term contract as they to continue negotiations on a long-term deal.
Ocean employees ratified the interim agreement to secure the "core values," of Local 54, the largest hospitality workers union in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.
"Those core values were contracting protections, successorship protection, grievance and arbitration and healthcare, effective Aug. 1," Donna DeCaprio, the financial secretary treasurer for Local 54 said Monday. "The contract was ratified by 99.7% so all of the workers were very pleased to get their healthcare and the other core values."
DeCaprio said the interim agreement expires on Dec. 31. The union plans to bargain the rest of the agreement in the fall and finalize a final contract by the expiration date.
Fellow casino workers from other resorts took to social media to show their support for Ocean employees while the agreement was being negotiated.
Beginning July 16, Local 54 posted photos to Facebook showing employees from seven other casinos holding signs that read, "I stand with Ocean workers."
"Congratulations to the Ocean workers who ratified their Interim Agreement by 99.7% today," Local 54 wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to the committee for all of their hard work and to the our brothers and sisters at other Atlantic City properties for their unyielding support."
