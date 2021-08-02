 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local 54 reaches agreement with Ocean Casino Resort on interim contract
0 comments
top story

Local 54 reaches agreement with Ocean Casino Resort on interim contract

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean Casino

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. has been approved to operate at 100% occupancy effective 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, meaning all slot machines and table games will be available. Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, while those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask while indoors. The polycarbonate dividers between table games and slot machines will come down, and eating and drinking restrictions while standing will be lifted. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly 800 Unite Here Local 54 workers at Ocean Casino Resort agreed Friday to a short-term contract as they to continue negotiations on a long-term deal. 

Ocean employees ratified the interim agreement to secure the "core values," of Local 54, the largest hospitality workers union in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

"Those core values were contracting protections, successorship protection, grievance and arbitration and healthcare, effective Aug. 1," Donna DeCaprio, the financial secretary treasurer for Local 54 said Monday. "The contract was ratified by 99.7% so all of the workers were very pleased to get their healthcare and the other core values."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DeCaprio said the interim agreement expires on Dec. 31. The union plans to bargain the rest of the agreement in the fall and finalize a final contract by the expiration date.

Fellow casino workers from other resorts took to social media to show their support for Ocean employees while the agreement was being negotiated.

Beginning July 16, Local 54 posted photos to Facebook showing employees from seven other casinos holding signs that read, "I stand with Ocean workers."   

"Congratulations to the Ocean workers who ratified their Interim Agreement by 99.7% today," Local 54 wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to the committee for all of their hard work and to the our brothers and sisters at other Atlantic City properties for their unyielding support."

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pearl Harbor families push for identification

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News