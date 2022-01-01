Lloyd confirmed as new chief for Wildwood Crest Police

WILDWOOD CREST – Borough Commissioners this month unanimously approved Police Capt. Robert T. Lloyd as the borough’s new chief of police.
Lloyd has led the department as the officer in charge since the beginning of 2021 since the retirement of former Chief Joseph McGrath on Jan. 1.
He has been a full-time officer in Wildwood Crest since 2004, rising through the ranks to be named captain in 2016.
Lloyd was heavily involved in the security details surrounding President Donald Trump’s visit to the Wildwoods in January of 2020 and has overseen the department during the pandemic.
“This is a great move for Wildwood Crest and its residents, appointing a fine leader to our fine police department,” Crest Public Safety Commissioner David Thompson said. “The chief has done a fabulous job so far as officer in charge. It was baptism by fire for him, with the visit by President Trump and then everything associated with this virus. He has done a very good job handling all of it.”
Committee members approved Lloyd’s appointment at the Dec. 22 meeting. The board had already voted on the appointment in November, at which time Lloyd was sworn in, according to a statement from the borough.
At the meeting, Lloyd praised his officers and administrative staff, and thanked the members of committee for the opportunity.
“This truly is an amazing place to work, the borough of Wildwood Crest. I’m honored to be your police chief,” he said. He said the department has done amazing things and committed to continuing that work into the future.
Lloyd participated in the No Shave November fundraiser, which some area police departments extend into December and had a full beard. At the meeting, Mayor Don Cabrera teased him that he now needs to buy a razor.
Lloyd served as a member of the Cape May County SWAT team for nine years and is currently an instructor in physical fitness, firearms training and survival training at the Cape May County Police Academy. He graduated from Middle Township High School and holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Atlantic Cape Community College. He is a graduate of both the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar and the 277th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
