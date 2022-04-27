'Living movie' in Somers Point timed to Kentucky Derby

SOMERS POINT — A live production will precede a showing of the Kentucky Derby next month at Studio;Space on Woodland Avenue.

“Derby Day,” billed as a "living movie," is based on a film script by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt.

Presented by SPQR Stage Company, the romantic comedy is set against the backdrop of the derby.

The story examines the romance and rivalry between three syndicates competing in the annual horse race: an all-female team, including the horse, looking to make "herstory"; the last of the Kentucky bluegrass breeders dependent on a jockey who blew a past race to get them out of financial trouble; and the most famous trainer ever in Derby lore, who is touting a horse whose record is "Infinity and Zero,” according to a news release from SPQR.

“This ‘living movie’ of ‘Derby Day’ will have actors, costumes, props and an exciting horse race of its own,” Sterritt said.

Among the cast is Cape May actor Parker Smith.

The production begins at 3 p.m. May 7 at Studio;Space, 112 Woodland Ave., and will be followed by a live viewing of the actual Kentucky Derby at 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their derby day finest, as there will be a best-hat competition with prizes. Mocktails will also be available for sale.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. The event also can be streamed for $20.

For more information and reservations, call 323-793-2153 or visit spqrstageco@aol.com.

