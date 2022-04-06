Lives of those displaced by the Holocaust on display at Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As humanitarian organizations continue to respond to refugee crises around the world, an exhibition at Stockton University explores the lives of people who were displaced by the Holocaust.

The university hosted a panel discussion Wednesday about the new exhibition, “After the End of the World: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps.” Staged in the Richard E. Bjork Library on the Galloway campus, the exhibition details the lives of Jews who lived in displaced-persons camps in the aftermath of World War II. It will be on display until April 28.

The United Nations Archive of Global Communications and the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research created the exhibit. Beginning work in 2019, they used materials and artifacts from YIVO and U.N. archives to shine light on the story of Holocaust survivors and the displaced-persons camps. Its opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's strange to have been born as a stateless person, a displaced person, a refugee," said Deborah Veach, a member of the YIVO Board of Directors. "It's as if you don't know where you belong, and in fact, you belong nowhere."

Veach spoke during the panel about her family and how she had been born in the Föhrenwald displaced persons camp. She said her mother had been in a work camp and was freed by her brother and other fighters. Her father had fled to the Soviet Union during the war, where he was sent to a work camp in Siberia. They both had to go to the American-occupied zone of Germany after the war and lived in a displaced-persons camp.

Tracey Petersen, manager of the Holocaust and United Nations Outreach Programme, said the exhibition sought to explain both the history of the displaced-persons camps themselves — which were established by the Allies after WWII through the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration — as well as the experiences of the communities within them.

“On the one hand, it’s the story about what plans and policies were put in place to deal with people who had survived as refugees,” Petersen said. “And the other part of the story is about the Jewish Holocaust survivors and what they did when the war ended.”

The exhibition included posters, photographs, newspapers and reports from the UNRRA camps, portraying how people tried to return to their lives after years of violence and trauma. There were displays about how adults looked for work, children attended school, neighborhoods celebrated and people struggled to reunite with the family from which they had been separated.

Other people present for the panel discussion included Debórah Dwork, an academic adviser to the exhibition and director of the Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Crimes Against Humanity at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

Dwork, whose aunt survived the Holocaust, said she hoped to explain life in the UNRRA camps holistically, taking as an example the topic of parenthood and children. While she noted that birthrates in the camps were high, many women struggled with the physical and mental trauma of the Holocaust when deciding whether to become mothers. She also discussed the decision of some women in the camp to seek abortions, which she said was illegal.

Dwork said it was difficult to decide what to include in the exhibit's short labels and how to try to tell the story of the survivors.

"It takes, I think, the most courageous work that I've ever done as a historian," she said.

Veach said she did eventually, in 2018, visit the location of the UNRRA camp where she was born. The name of the town and its streets had been changed and only one building had been preserved — and even that had to overcome some local opposition. She said she was moved when she finally saw a record of where she was born. She said she has kept two of the boxes from the camp in which her parents packed their belongings.

"I guess I'm here because this is part of my personal story," Veach said.

Petersen said she hoped to demonstrate the initiative of displaced persons within the camps. She also noted how relevant the issue is today, explaining how the postwar displaced-persons camps had laid the groundwork for the modern U.N. High Commission on Refugees and how the international community responds to the struggles of today's displaced persons, such as those who have recently fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

“We’re trying to make sure that when people visit the exhibition that refugees and the displaced persons were not without agency,” Petersen said. “They were trying to take control back of their lives, trying to rebuild cultural ties, everything that the Nazis and their racist collaborators had wanted to completely destroy and remove.”

After its time at Stockton, the exhibition will be put on display at the United Nations in New York in January 2023.

