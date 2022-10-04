LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Ventnor prepares for additional flooding Tuesday

10:07 a.m.
Ventnor City officials on Tuesday morning cautioned the public of continued flooding throughout the day.
An additional threat for coastal flooding is expected on Tuesday as high tides again rise to moderate levels. High tide is expected to be reached by around 3:30 p.m., city officials said.
9:15 a.m.
The Atlantic City School District is shortening its school day. The city's elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., and the high school will let students leave at 12:15 p.m., Assistant Superintendent Dr. LaKecia Hyman said on the district's Facebook page, citing ongoing weather conditions.
The city dealt with heavy tidal flooding throughout its streets on Monday while remnants of Hurricane Ian made their way along the coastline.
People are also reading…
Free parking for city residents at the Wave Parking Garage on Mississippi and Fairmount avenues was extended until Thursday in anticipating for prolong effects from the storm.
There is a threat for additional coastal flooding today as high tides again reach moderate flood stage. High 53 - 57 NE wind 15 - 30 mph, peak gusts 40 - 50 mph High Tide: 3:31 PM 4.8ft + over 3 ft above.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.