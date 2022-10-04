 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Ventnor prepares for additional flooding Tuesday

  • 0
100422-pac-nws-flooding

On October 3rd, 2022, views of flooding on Downbeach roadways due to tidal conditions affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Area by Adams and Monmouth.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

10:07 a.m.

Ventnor City officials on Tuesday morning cautioned the public of continued flooding throughout the day. 

An additional threat for coastal flooding is expected on Tuesday as high tides again rise to moderate levels. High tide is expected to be reached by around 3:30 p.m., city officials said.

9:15 a.m. 

The Atlantic City School District is shortening its school day. The city's elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., and the high school will let students leave at 12:15 p.m., Assistant Superintendent Dr. LaKecia Hyman said on the district's Facebook page, citing ongoing weather conditions.

The city dealt with heavy tidal flooding throughout its streets on Monday while remnants of Hurricane Ian made their way along the coastline. 

People are also reading…

Free parking for city residents at the Wave Parking Garage on Mississippi and Fairmount avenues was extended until Thursday in anticipating for prolong effects from the storm.

There is a threat for additional coastal flooding today as high tides again reach moderate flood stage. ❗️ High 53 - 57 NE wind 15 - 30 mph, peak gusts 40 - 50 mph High Tide: 3:31 PM 4.8ft + over 3 ft above.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

A New York City man alleges in a lawsuit that an Atlantic City casino and others paid him $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly disconnected while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler. He says his habit was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. His lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to avoid contractor scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News