LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Oakcrest, Brigantine schools closed due to electrical and storm issues

Beach Haven officials announced Monday that the borough's office would be closed for the day as flooding still plagues the area. High tide is expected to affect the borough around 4 p.m. on Monday, officials said in a Nixle alert.
Flooding near the Brigantine school forced officials to give students a three-day weekend on Monday.
Mayor Vince Sera on Monday tweeted that tidal flooding caused a pump station on Quay Boulevard to fail. Public works was heading to the site on Monday to fix the issue, Sera said.
Students at Oakcrest High School have Monday off because the building is closed for electrical and weather issues, the school said.
Officials will update students and parents throughout the day through text, email and the website, the school wrote on its Twitter page early Monday morning.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday continued moving across the region, bringing with it a days long period of rain that is causing tidal flooding along the Jersey Shore.
Rain is expected to end on Wednesday after beginning on Friday.
