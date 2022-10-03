LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Coastal flooding set to begin Monday afternoon

11:30 a.m.

The region is just getting into the worst of the high tide flooding from this storm. Both Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be about the same. Many places will see moderate stage tidal flooding. A few back bays may reach major flood stage for the first time since "Jonas" in January 2016.

The good news at this time is that the worst case scenario of a widespread major flood stage event will not happen. Winds have been more north-northeast, rather than northeast. That small change in direction is enough to keep a little less water away from normally dry ground.

Here are a few links to help you plan out the flooding for the afternoon.

10:35 a.m.

Margaret Mace School officials announced a half day due to anticipated flooding in the Wildwoods. School will let out at 12:15 p.m.

All afterschool events have been postponed due to the half day, officials said.

10:30 a.m.

Free parking at the Wave Garage in Atlantic City for residents will be extended until noon on Thursday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said.

The decision came after a request by the city's Office of Emergency Management, CRDA said.

Last week, CRDA announced it would provide free parking at the garage on Fairmount and Mississippi avenues over the weekend while remnants of Hurricane Ian started passing through the area. Free parking is still restricted to the garage's second level.

9:45 a.m.

Flooding on Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach Township

9 a.m.

Beach Haven officials announced Monday that the borough's office would be closed for the day as flooding still plagues the area. High tide is expected to affect the borough around 4 p.m. on Monday, officials said in a Nixle alert.

8:53 a.m.

Flooding near the Brigantine school forced officials to give students a three-day weekend on Monday.

Mayor Vince Sera on Monday tweeted that tidal flooding caused a pump station on Quay Boulevard to fail. Public works was heading to the site on Monday to fix the issue, Sera said.

8:48 a.m.

Students at Oakcrest High School have Monday off because the building is closed for electrical and weather issues, the school said.

Officials will update students and parents throughout the day through text, email and the website, the school wrote on its Twitter page early Monday morning.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday continued moving across the region, bringing with it a days long period of rain that is causing tidal flooding along the Jersey Shore.

Rain is expected to end on Wednesday after beginning on Friday.