 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Coastal flooding set to begin Monday afternoon

  • 0

If you're along the shore, move your cars to higher ground. For everyone, make sure not to drive through the flood waters, whether it's salt water from the coastal flooding or freshwater from the rainfall flooding. The remnants of Ian, which began with rain showers late Friday, will carry itself over into Monday, finally exiting on Wednesday. In short, we're just a little over half way through this. In a way, the storm will peak on Monday. The most significant high tide in months will hit the area, with winds still strong and rain still falling. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Forecast tidal flooding

11:30 a.m.

The region is just getting into the worst of the high tide flooding from this storm. Both Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be about the same. Many places will see moderate stage tidal flooding. A few back bays may reach major flood stage for the first time since "Jonas" in January 2016.

The good news at this time is that the worst case scenario of a widespread major flood stage event will not happen. Winds have been more north-northeast, rather than northeast. That small change in direction is enough to keep a little less water away from normally dry ground.

Here are a few links to help you plan out the flooding for the afternoon.

High tide times

People are also reading…

How to find the tidal flooding on your block

The difference between minor, moderate and major flood stage

10:35 a.m.

Margaret Mace School officials announced a half day due to anticipated flooding in the Wildwoods. School will let out at 12:15 p.m.

All afterschool events have been postponed due to the half day, officials said.

10:30 a.m.

Free parking at the Wave Garage in Atlantic City for residents will be extended until noon on Thursday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said. 

The decision came after a request by the city's Office of Emergency Management, CRDA said.

Last week, CRDA announced it would provide free parking at the garage on Fairmount and Mississippi avenues over the weekend while remnants of Hurricane Ian started passing through the area. Free parking is still restricted to the garage's second level.

9:45 a.m.

Flooding on Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach Township

9 a.m.

Beach Haven officials announced Monday that the borough's office would be closed for the day as flooding still plagues the area. High tide is expected to affect the borough around 4 p.m. on Monday, officials said in a Nixle alert.

8:53 a.m.

Flooding near the Brigantine school forced officials to give students a three-day weekend on Monday. 

Mayor Vince Sera on Monday tweeted that tidal flooding caused a pump station on Quay Boulevard to fail. Public works was heading to the site on Monday to fix the issue, Sera said.

8:48 a.m.

Students at Oakcrest High School have Monday off because the building is closed for electrical and weather issues, the school said.

Officials will update students and parents throughout the day through text, email and the website, the school wrote on its Twitter page early Monday morning.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday continued moving across the region, bringing with it a days long period of rain that is causing tidal flooding along the Jersey Shore.

Rain is expected to end on Wednesday after beginning on Friday.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

A New York City man alleges in a lawsuit that an Atlantic City casino and others paid him $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly disconnected while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler. He says his habit was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. His lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon Zoo's animals celebrate autumn with pumpkin treats

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News