LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Coastal flooding recedes, nor'easter is almost done

Flooding along Travers Place near the golf courses in Brigantine had some side streets under water. According to the National Weather Service, these areas only receive flooding in moderate flood stage.
On October 3rd, 2022, views of flooding on Downbeach roadways due to tidal conditions affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Area by Adams and Monmouth.
Coastal flooding hit the shore for the fourth day in a row, with some seeing moderate flood stage for the third consecutive day. Rain and gusty winds gripped the shore as well. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the storm is almost done, though. He forecasts out the rest of it and looks forward to brighter weather.
5:50 p.m.
High tide has passed in a number of locations. Some still have an hour or so to go before reaching it.
Flood stage peaked on the border of minor and moderate flood stage. This was a bit lower than Tuesday afternoon's high tide.
The shore was saved from higher flooding by wind direction. Winds were northwest in Cape May County, an offshore wind. It's from the north-northeast in Atlantic and Ocean County, which is parallel to the shore, keeping tides lower than if they were easterly. Furthermore, being near the quarter moon, tides are astronomically lower than usual. If it was the new or full moon, a week ahead or prior to now, tides would border between moderate and major flood stage.
Still, for some locations, it was the third straight afternoon and evening of moderate tidal flooding, which brings property threatening flooding. The coastal flood warning by the National Weather Service is still in effect.
4:35 p.m.
High tide on Tuesday made Ventnor's Dorset Avenue bridge impassable by around 4 p.m. A text advisory the city issued advised drivers to proceed down Atlantic Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
The text also urged drivers to avoid flood waters.
3:30 p.m.
Coastal flooding is beginning across the area. The north winds will try to fight against the water already built up along the bays. Figure tides wind up on the border of minor to moderate flood stage.
🚨 Tidal flooding has begun and will be around through 7PM
Good news = N as opposed to NE winds keeps the worst case scenario away
Bad news = It'll be like yesterday, which still had issues.
The Cape May - Lewes Ferry is cancelling all of its trips today as rough seas are expected to improve until after midnight, the DRBA said.
Cross-state travel via the Delaware Bay should restart at 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
12:48 p.m.
This storm, which is a counter-clockwise low pressure system at the surface and aloft, is a part of a broader weather pattern.
Known as the "omega block" it is a notoriously slow moving system that's shaped like the Greek letter omega. Roughly 10 to 20 thousand feet high, a high pressure system to the north and two low pressure systems to the south and west as well as the south and east are present. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
12:46 p.m.
Atlantic City officials aren't delaying flood warnings on Tuesday.
After tidal flooding swamped city streets on Monday, officials are planning to sound the warning sirens on Tuesday, alerting residents to rising waters by telling them they should move their vehicles to higher grounds.
Possible heavy flooding is expected to affect the city on Tuesday, officials said.
Heavy flooding closed portions of Route 40, Route 30, along Melrose Avenue near New Jersey Avenue, at West End in Chelsea Heights and along Fairmount Avenue near Mississippi Avenue on Monday.
The city's Office of Emergency Management said warnings on Monday helped thwart major incidents, except for some cars getting standard on flooded streets. Drivers are being warned to Tuesday to avoid travel unless necessary.
10:07 a.m.
Ventnor City officials on Tuesday morning cautioned the public of continued flooding throughout the day.
An additional threat for coastal flooding is expected on Tuesday as high tides again rise to moderate levels. High tide is expected to be reached by around 3:30 p.m., city officials said.
9:15 a.m.
The Atlantic City School District is shortening its school day. The city's elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., and the high school will let students leave at 12:15 p.m., Assistant Superintendent Dr. LaKecia Hyman said on the district's Facebook page, citing ongoing weather conditions.
The city dealt with heavy tidal flooding throughout its streets on Monday while remnants of Hurricane Ian made their way along the coastline.
Free parking for city residents at the Wave Parking Garage on Mississippi and Fairmount avenues was extended until Thursday in anticipating for prolong effects from the storm.
There is a threat for additional coastal flooding today as high tides again reach moderate flood stage.
6:30 a.m.
Moderate stage coastal flooding gripped much of the Jersey Shore on Monday, prompting schools to close early, evening meetings to be cancelled and roads to be closed. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the day of flooding, including why it could have been worse.
Photos and videos from across NJ as moderate tidal flooding occurs Monday
Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property damage. To identify how significant the coastal flooding will be by you, the National Weather Service uses minor, moderate and major flood stage for classification.
Minor flood stage is nuisance flooding that is seen roughly two dozen times a year at the Jersey Shore. It's defined as causing minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threats. No buildings are flooded, but they may run under houses are that on stilts.
Moderate flood stage results in some inundation of structures and roads. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations may be necessary as it gets closer to major flood stage. Cars will get stuck in the salt water in the deepest parts. On average, it occurs less than five times a year.
Major flood stage results in extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations are necessary. Major flood stage is typically saved for the strongest nor'easters and tropical systems. It may not occur every year.
To put the definitions into action, here's a look at the difference between minor and moderate flood stage for Ocean City, Atlantic City and Ship Bottom. Expect most areas to see some kind of water in the below images in major flood stage.
Ocean City
Atlantic City
Ship Bottom
Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show whether minor, moderate or major flood stage is expected.
