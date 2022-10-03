LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Cape May - Lewes Ferry cancels trips, coastal flooding set to begin Monday afternoon

12:32 p.m.

Middle Township is rescheduling its Monday meeting to 6 p.m. Wednesday as the area continues preparing for expected tidal flooding. The meeting will still be at Township Hall, 33 Mechanic Street, officials said.

12:15 p.m.

A planned public hearing on the use of Green Acres land for the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind energy project set for Monday evening has been canceled as the remnants of Hurricane Ian batter the region.

The notice of the cancelation came about 11:30 a.m. The meeting was set for 6 p.m. at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.

Noon

Those planning on traveling across the Delaware Bay using the Cape May - Lewes Ferry should plan alternate travel methods after the ferry cancelled several Monday departures.

Citing rough seas, the ferry canceled the following departures:

Cape May

9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

Lewes

11:15 a.m.

12:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

Additional trips may be cancelled Monday, so travelers should check their departures throughout the afternoon, the ferry representatives said.

11:30 a.m.

The region is just getting into the worst of the high tide flooding from this storm. Both Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be about the same. Many places will see moderate stage tidal flooding. A few back bays may reach major flood stage for the first time since Winter Storm Jonas in January 2016.

The good news at this time is that the worst case scenario of a widespread major flood stage event will not happen. Winds have been north-northeast, rather than northeast. That small change in direction is enough to keep a little less water away from normally dry ground.

Here are a few links to help you plan out the flooding for the afternoon.

10:35 a.m.

Officials at Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood announced an early release Monday due to anticipated flooding in the Wildwoods. Students were expected to be released at 12:15 p.m.

All afterschool events have been postponed, officials said.

10:30 a.m.

Free parking at the Wave Garage in Atlantic City for residents will be extended until noon Thursday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said.

The decision came after a request by the city's Office of Emergency Management, CRDA said.

Last week, CRDA announced it would provide free parking at the garage on Fairmount and Mississippi avenues over the weekend while remnants of Hurricane Ian started passing through the area. Free parking is still restricted to the garage's second level.

9:45 a.m.

Flooding on Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach Township

9 a.m.

Beach Haven officials announced Monday that the borough's office would be closed for the day as flooding still plagued the area. High tide is expected to affect the borough around 4 p.m. on Monday, officials said in a Nixle alert.

8:53 a.m.

Flooding near the Brigantine school forced officials Monday to give students a three-day weekend.

Mayor Vince Sera on Monday tweeted that tidal flooding caused a pump station on Quay Boulevard to fail. Public works was heading to the site on Monday to fix the issue, Sera said.

8:48 a.m.

Students at Oakcrest High School have Monday off because the building is closed for electrical and weather issues, school officials said.

Officials will update students and parents throughout the day through text, email and the website, according to the school's Twitter page early Monday morning.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday continued moving across the region, bringing with it a days-long period of rain that is causing tidal flooding along the Jersey Shore.

Rain, which began Friday, is expected to end Wednesday.