LIVE UPDATES: Your thunderstorm photos from Thursday

7:45 p.m. - You've been sending in photos, and we're posting them. Luckily, the damaging to South Jersey has been minimal so far.

6:55 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm watch is canceled. Rain will still continue into the night, and roadway flooding will be possible. However, the brunt of the storm has ended.

5:41 p.m.: So far, there haven't been any widespread power outages or reports of damage coming in, as the storms roll through. The storm hit the Delaware Bayshore with very heavy rain and gusts up to 40 mph. However, it has weakened as it moves east toward the Ocean.

"We are getting hammered," said Jerry Inderweis, Jr., of Cape May

South Jersey is in for an afternoon and evening of strong to severe storms that may bring damaging winds and flooding rain. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, with flooding rains possible overnight.