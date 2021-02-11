LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather alerts are over. Here's how much snow fell by you.

1:52 p.m. - With the snow behind us, many final snow reports are coming in. At Atlantic City International Airport, it's the biggest snow in nearly three years.

The highest totals are focused in Atlantic County and it's not Hammonton or Buena Vista, like they have been the past two times. Estell Manor tops the list at 5.6 inches of snow from a trained spotter. A.C. International Airport reported 5.5 inches of snow, which is the highest amount since 5.7 inches fell on Mar. 21, 2018. That report was at 1 p.m., so that is likely a final amount.

There are higher totals out there. Mays Landing has a reported 7.0 inches and Egg Harbor Township has 6.5 inches. However, there were not from trained spotters, professional observers or meteorologists. They may be correct, but I'd like to wait for additional confirmation before declaring those the highest amounts.

Here's a look at my final call forecast compared to what the reported totals have been.

Most of the totals have verified the forecast. The over 3 inches of snow fell as south as Middle Township, the border of the 3 to 6 inch and 1.5 to 3 inch forecast. I'd still like to see more numbers from Lower Cape May County (submit them on my Facebook Page if you have them) to see how the forecast was there.